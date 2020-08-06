Brit Hume once again was front and center sharing a fairly exceptional thread from the one and only Drew Holden.

This time on the epically bad Carter Page takes so many made on the Left.

And of course, the media.

Believing the stuff represented in the thread below led journalists into the worst professional fiasco of our time. What did they learn from it? Not much, it seems. https://t.co/ugFM9wxTe6 — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 6, 2020

Here we go.

🧵THREAD🧵 You guys want some bad Carter Page takes? After even Sally Yates conceded that she wouldn’t have signed off on his surveillance if she had all the facts, I thought a trip down memory lane was in order. pic.twitter.com/0WZdqNgQGy — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

Good ol’ Nancy Pe-LOSE-i (waves to father-in-law).

You’ll recall that, once upon a time, we were told that Carter Page was actively colluding with the Russians because the FISA court and the FBI told us so. All of those assertions have fallen to pieces, so I’m assuming we can get a follow up from @SpeakerPelosi? pic.twitter.com/AqukZBGm4x — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

Nah, she’s far too busy pretending it’s the GOP who is out of touch with the little people as she fishes really expensive ice cream out of her really expensive refrigerator.

Maybe @RepAdamSchiff, the chief architect of the Russian collusion fable, can provide us with an update? Do you still believe that “the FBI acted lawfully and appropriately” even after the head of DOJ at the time said the opposite today under oath? pic.twitter.com/KE2lpXag9N — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

Good ol’ Schiff for Brains.

The real star of the show here is @tedlieu. Any follow up about that memo, Congressman? Are you sure that the “FBI didn’t lie” and that it is a “false claim” to say that the “FISA process was abused”? Because former director Yates certainly doesn’t. pic.twitter.com/9rC8bTDYZc — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

We can’t imagine Ted Lieu being the ‘real star’ of anything but here we are.

Really waiting with baited breath on @tedlieu because he was a clerk, you see. pic.twitter.com/SjrKPfT2DT — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

HA HA HA HA.

Wow.

And speaking of wow.

@RepSwalwell is hot on the trail of stupid yet again. pic.twitter.com/IRAkUmGnt5 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

It’s like a thread of tweets from Democrats’ DUMBEST.

Heh.

And it wasn’t just the lower House. I have a feeling @SenJeffMerkley would like this one back. pic.twitter.com/r4PqlEp7c5 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

Been a while since we wrote about that guy.

Probably a reason for that.

And we’ve got bipartisan bullshit! Here’s @marcorubio who may wish he had this take back. pic.twitter.com/YVdnDcTdwd — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

And our intellectual and moral betters in the media weighed in. Here’s @CillizzaCNN and @CNN, who may want to update what the “most important takeaway from the FISA release” is. pic.twitter.com/lHAccfTWaz — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

Oops.

As most takes do from The Atlantic.

@MSNBC brought on myriad experts to explain why everything that has happened in the last two years related to FISA and Carter Page wouldn’t happen. pic.twitter.com/de6LosREfn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

MSNBC.

Says it all.

And it wouldn’t be a left-wing conspiracy theory if @JoyAnnReid wasn’t onboard. pic.twitter.com/HnrgQ9ivQM — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

Watch out for those homophobic time-traveling hackers, Joy.

And it wouldn’t be a Russian related conspiracy if @DavidCornDC weren’t involved. pic.twitter.com/YE7Aep5mIb — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

This freakin’ guy.

I am as surprised as you are that @jonathanchait, who alleged that Trump has been a Russian asset since 1987, wanted in on this one, too. pic.twitter.com/quATsJNO9i — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

Heh.

Of course, the usual galaxy brain twitter power users weighed in, including Twitter’s most consistently wrong foulmouth @therickwilson. He’s got me blocked so I hope someone can share this with him. pic.twitter.com/4Mod74CNFQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

Can’t have a thread of stupid without Confederacy Fan, Rick Wilson.

You’ve got to be almost impressed with @therickwilson’s propensity for predictive failure. pic.twitter.com/q02PbuQJkR — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

Nobody is as good at being wrong as Rick is.

It wouldn’t be a thread if @JRubinBlogger didn’t find her way onto it. pic.twitter.com/x0XPJxT9re — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

Conservative blogger, y’all.

Ditto for @SethAbramson, who also manages to shoehorn in the fabled Steele Dossier, which bears the distinction of having been even more fabricated than the FISA application against Page. pic.twitter.com/kl7uae3fHb — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

Only one of at least 10.

This dude really loves the sound of his own tweets.

Speaking of, I would like to nominate this tweet by @funder for the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/BKBqBJqlbA — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

What a joke.

I remain mistified at the testimony of my elders that, once upon a time, @tribelaw was taken seriously. pic.twitter.com/oF1DrFodTb — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

Oh, Larry.

Dude.

From the “the walls are closing in!” school of thought comes these tweets by @Amy_Siskind, who no longer seems so enamored with or interested in the story of Carter Page. Curious. pic.twitter.com/27HkquXZBK — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

*zips lips*

Any follow up to the assertion that “there is still no reason to believe the FISA application for Carter Page was improper” @EvanMcMullin? The people are wondering. pic.twitter.com/doVkjBCh0p — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

Let’s hear it for McMuffin!

@JuddLegum, care to follow up on the notion that “there is no evidence anything was misused in the FISA court” related to Page? pic.twitter.com/USHeH3x2hl — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

Who is this again?

JUST KIDDING.

Or, @NicolleDWallace, perhaps the reason @realDonaldTrump was at war with the FISA courts was that – stay with me here – they deserved the war? pic.twitter.com/TbFj9Kgp9d — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

Cripes.

The lesson here (as ever, with the Russian collusion narrative) is that maybe, just maybe, it’s worth a touch of caution, incredulity or reflection before jumping to the worst of conclusions, or taking a secretive, ill-intentioned process at face value. Maybe next time. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 5, 2020

I’ve done a few threads & I’ve got a few more coming but one thing is clear: The ability of elected officials/those on the left & in the media to push a radical conspiracy theory, then have that conspiracy implode without any consequences or apologies, should terrify you. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 6, 2020

Waiting for those corrections on Carter Page, folks.

Wow.

***

