Because you know, the two lawyers who threw a Molotov cocktail into a police car were simply idealistic and got wrapped up in the BLM protest movement.

And if you believe that BS, weâ€™ve got a bridge to sell you.

Thatâ€™s exactly the argument this tweep tried to make on Twitter and just guess how it went over.

Terribly sad story.

Being wrapped up in a movement is to blame, not the fact that they were morons.

Alrighty.

Good people do not throw Molotov cocktails into cop cars.

Getting drunk and mooning someone is very different than throwing a makeshift bomb into a cop car.

Yeah. Yo.

People are harsh.

What he said.

They couldnâ€™t help it!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Cops bad?

Who knew it was so easy NOT to go to jail for bombing police cars.

Crazy talk.

