Trump signing Executive Orders actually may have broken people who were already broken even more.

In just four signatures the man completely took away any and all promises the Left made to their vapid base, without any of the ridiculous pork or election interference.

We’re not surprised media types like Colby Itkowitz from the Washington Post are sort of confused about the whole thing …

Let's ponder the most played out question of the last four years, but can you imagine if Obama had broken up a congressional stalemate over funding by simply signing an executive order and saying it was so? (jinx @pbump) — Colby Itkowitz (@ColbyItkowitz) August 8, 2020

Obama was famous for his pen and phone.

But WE SHOULD PONDER what if he had done what Trump did.

Because he didn’t … but he did.

See? She’s confused.

Ummmm – you mean like when he did it with immigration. Come on, you aren’t this stupid are you? — Seriously Dog (@SrslyDog) August 9, 2020

Helloooooo DACA.

Colby wtf is it that you do all day, because you clearly don't know how to gather facts like a real journalist. JFC. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) August 9, 2020

Ouch.

Allow me to help you. For years, Obama said he had no authority to give temporary legal status to undocumented immigrants. When Congress didn't act, he suddenly decided he had executive authority to to that. He called it DAPA. Guess which version of Obama was right, Champ? — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) August 9, 2020

There's a Supreme Court opinion on it, even. You're welcome. Next time, try doing your actual job instead of crowdsourcing your ignorance. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) August 9, 2020

Clicks and rage-taps on Twitter are so much easier though.

The Supreme Court disagrees, but Colby is just making shit up to pretend like she meant to do that. Which is much more pathetic than just admitting ignorance and deleting her idiotic tweet. — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) August 9, 2020

Seriously, why on earth is funding meaningfully distinct from some other unconstitutional action? — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) August 9, 2020

BeCaUsE oRaNgE mAn Bad.

He did. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 9, 2020

A lot.

Selective memory much? I’m old enough to remember Obama saying he had a pen and phone, and that it would be unconstitutional for him to EO DACA – but he did it anyway. — alliemariEEEEEEEE🥓💃🏼🇺🇸🙄👌🏻 (@alliemarie777) August 9, 2020

Oh, did you just come into existence yesterday? You should have started with Google. Search Obama and DACA. It might be illuminating. — JayJay (@tantrumblue1) August 9, 2020

Did you live here during President “pen and phone”? Do you know what DACA is? — McJunkie (@Richmac33) August 9, 2020

This is what happens when Liberals take 8 year naps. LOL, what an idiot! — Manuel A. Cerdan (@ManuelACerdan1) August 9, 2020

So you're saying the Supreme Court won't even let Trump's successor overturn this? Good to know. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) August 9, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

He did. Not only with DACA, but he changed key provisions of the ACA, right before his reelection campaign, so that employers would not feel the weight of the onerous regulations until he was out of office. The more you know! — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 9, 2020

A for effort!

First. I’d like to congratulate you on waking up from that coma you were in from 2008-2016. 2nd, I have some updates you might need to hear my beltway superior. — Smittie™ GED (Hons), BS (D-) (@smittie61984) August 9, 2020

I'll just leave this here. You can read it laterhttps://t.co/4nxu4Oc053 — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) August 9, 2020

Let's ponder the most played out scenario of the last four years – a national political reporter displaying staggering ignorance of national politics in the extremely near past. https://t.co/ZE6SXekymu — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 9, 2020

She did respond …

For all the people responding with “DACA,” I specifically said a “funding” stalemate. The Constitution gives Congress the power of the purse. https://t.co/yULPMqMw9I — Colby Itkowitz (@ColbyItkowitz) August 9, 2020

Wasn’t ACA, which the Obama administration argued is a tax in front of the SC, actually penned in the Senate and passed via reconciliation even though tax bills are supposed to originate in the House? Or something like that? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) August 9, 2020

Gotta love it.

***

Related:

Your daily dose of Rick making a jacka*s of himself –> Rick Wilson celebrates Tulsi Gabbard losing primary she didn’t actually run in

Trump WINS: Thread explains why everything Trump did with COVID relief orders is legal and sorry, NOT SORRY, Democrats

‘You just got TRUMPED!’ Nancy Pelosi’s 1st tweets after Trump straight-up nuked Democrats with COVID relief EOs are DELICIOUS