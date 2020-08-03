Andy NgÃ´ has been on the frontlines covering Antifa from the get-go. The guy has even been assaulted by the group and yet he persists in covering them because as we all know, shining a little light on the cockroaches makes them scatter.

He must be doing an exceptional job because #UnverifyAndyNgo is trending today on Twitter.

For supposedly being such big, bad anti-fascists they sure turn into fascists when it comes to canceling people they disagree with â€¦

What are they so afraid of? pic.twitter.com/EP67u0riNS â€” Andy NgÃ´ (@MrAndyNgo) August 3, 2020

If we had to guess? The truth.

They fear you because they CANNOT control youâ€¦ â€” Harry Gato (@harrygato) August 3, 2020

Your videos prove how violent and anti-social Antifa is. The truth hurts their narrative. â€” Mostly Peaceful (@GodlyPghDad) August 3, 2020

The truth. â€” Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) August 3, 2020

I donâ€™t blame you for trying to #UnverifyAndyNgo. I mean, if I was a violent street Marxist, I wouldnâ€™t want the world to have access to an ongoing record of my burning, looting, and rioting. https://t.co/NMlPlIQp7O â€” Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 3, 2020

This is why they want to #UnverifyAndyNgo. He tells the truth about them and makes them look bad. https://t.co/piFgn44DJH â€” I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 3, 2020

Seriously, you guys should see some of these people on the tag.

Hey, guess what? We can show you â€¦

#TheySoMad

Why would @TwitterSafety #UnverifyAndyNgo ? Theyve watched him commit DMCA violations, work with neoazis who then engaged in planned felonious assault, get fired for lying, malign dozens of journalists and get them targeted by a murderous nazi group, all with no action. â€” Bobby Spumoni (@BobbySpumoni) August 3, 2020

Huh?

What did that vile, anti-Black racist Andy Ngo do this time? #UnverifyAndyNgo â€” Tariq Nasheed ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@tariqnasheed) August 3, 2020

Tariq Nasheed calling anyone else vile â€¦ now thatâ€™s hilarious.

Whats funny about Andy NgÃ´ is that he's Asian but hangs out with alt-right/white supremacists. Like dawg they don't even like youðŸ’€ðŸ’€ðŸ˜‚ #UnverifyAndyNgo â€” Sid The Kid Cuisine (@siddcology) August 3, 2020

They try so hard.

And they fail equally as hard.

***

