The same people who lecture us about not politicizing the virus or Dr. Fauci’s flipping and flopping consistently politicize and attack Dr. Birx … and all because she has been the one to deliver ‘better’ news when it comes to COVID.

They claim she’s brainwashed by Trump or what have you.

But you know, Fauci shouldn’t be questioned at all.

Nancy Pelosi said some fairly ugly things about Birx, and she responded this morning.

Watch:

Great response from Dr. Birx about Pelosi's baseless attacks. Pelosi could learn a thing or two from this. "I have never been called… nonscientific or nondata driven & I will stake my 40-year career on… utilizing data to really implement better programs to save more lives." pic.twitter.com/efluWAeA8E — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 2, 2020

What Dr. Birx said.

I stand against Pelosi. — J.H. (@MJonHarrell) August 2, 2020

Hey @SpeakerPelosi , I’ve lost confidence in you time and again, including when — at the start of the outbreak here — you encouraged people to go to Chinatown. — Quarantiney 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Quarantiney1) August 2, 2020

Right? The same woman who encouraged Californians to go to Chinatown at the beginning of a pandemic babbling about losing confidence in Dr. Birx is one of the dumbest things we’ve heard yet.

Thank you Dr Birx — Bret Wark (@BM_Wark) August 2, 2020

She’s been a real hero here in the face of disinformation. — GMAN (@gmandan007) August 2, 2020

True story.

***

