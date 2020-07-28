Barr ain’t playin’.

And Jerry Nadler is seriously a biased, pandering, neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie.

But you knew that.

Watch this back and forth:

BARR: "Mr. Chairman, could we take a 5 minute break?" NADLER: "No." BARR: "I waited an hour for you this morning. I haven't had lunch…" NADLER: "We are almost finished…" BARR: "You're a real class act, Mr. Chairman." pic.twitter.com/kccY05AOn5 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 28, 2020

‘I waited an hour for you this morning.’

Nadler won’t even allow Barr to get some lunch.

Seriously?

I would have walked out. Hold me in contempt. Nadler is a POS — Zombie Dachshund (@ZombieDachshund) July 28, 2020

Term. Limits. Now. — Griswold Garson ➐ (@DoubleG1227) July 28, 2020

Like yesterday.

As I sit here watching this travesty I have to applaud AG Barr on his patience and fortitude. The Judicial Committee wanted AG Barr to testify, and will not let him answer a single question! They won’t allow him to testify because he is one hell of a lot smarter than them! — KA Todd (@KA_Todd19) July 28, 2020

There is NO WAY this editor could sit through this much noise and blathering from a bunch of Democrats who really don’t care about justice looking to score cheap political points. It’s embarrassing. And Nadler is just the chubby little cherry whose pants don’t fit on top.

C’mon, what is so hard about finding a belt that doesn’t go around his head?

Nadler is unbelievable along with the rest of the bozo’s circus. — Tricia Stahl (@triciastahl) July 28, 2020

This entire thing was a waste of time — Randy Oreens (@ItBegins2012) July 28, 2020

As most of these silly things are.

***

Related:

OOF! David Harsanyi SCHOOLS Frank Luntz for politicizing HCQ while lecturing others about not politicizing HCQ

‘It is an assault on the U.S. govt’: AG Barr gives ZERO f**ks as Democrats thump their chests desperate for ‘gotchas’ (watch)

‘Your daddy’: Sean Spicier really KICKS a hornet’s nest of un-glitter-glued with tweets on the Portland riots, Biden, and Fauci’s ‘pitch’