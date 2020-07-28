Barr ain’t playin’.

And Jerry Nadler is seriously a biased, pandering, neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie.

But you knew that.

Watch this back and forth:

‘I waited an hour for you this morning.’

Nadler won’t even allow Barr to get some lunch.

Seriously?

Like yesterday.

There is NO WAY this editor could sit through this much noise and blathering from a bunch of Democrats who really don’t care about justice looking to score cheap political points. It’s embarrassing. And Nadler is just the chubby little cherry whose pants don’t fit on top.

C’mon, what is so hard about finding a belt that doesn’t go around his head?

As most of these silly things are.

