Media and Leftist talking heads’ entire narrative claiming these ‘protesters’ are just fighting the good fight while trying to blaming Trump for the violence and the rioting is starting to fall apart. Would seem the violence occurring in cities where there is no federal law enforcement agents sort of debunks that whole theory which is not only hurting the anti-Trump movement but the entire Democratic Party.

And most importantly, Biden.

Byron York was good enough to embarrass those doing their darndest to make this Trump’s fault in three pretty spot-on tweets:

Many Democrats argued violence in Portland was result of Trump 'secret police' deployment there. Now violence flaring around country in places without deployment. https://t.co/r2spc8ZcDg — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 27, 2020

How can you blame Trump for the violence when there are no agents in the cities?

Ok, so that’s a dumb question because these people could find a way to blame Trump for cancer but still … logically it makes zero sense.

We know. Logically THEY make no sense.

More concern about Portland riots backfiring on anti-Trump cause. https://t.co/IA6wC8uRRD — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 27, 2020

Moderates and independents are seeing how violent and dangerous the real Left really is. They are seeing that electing a kindly old white dude like Biden who doesn’t know which state he’s in most of the time is not actually what they’d be voting for.

The violence, the screaming, the destruction, THAT is what they’d be voting for if they vote for Biden.

Voices on left concerned about rioters in Portland. No longer arguing it's 'peaceful,' worried about backfiring. https://t.co/oWwcxoe9qb — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 27, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Awww … poor media. Too late though.

We see you.

We see all of you.

Changing the narrative in attempt to goad Trump into obliterating the rioters. — John Q. Sulzberger (@JohnDPD6128) July 27, 2020

Shhh! Don’t tell them till after November. — Paul Knight (@Gaga_In_Fla) July 27, 2020

It’s adorable that they think they can put the Genie back in the bottle. — Mr. Brooks (@Skoorbekim) July 27, 2020

I heard somewhere, that all this violence is "just a myth". — 💥Rich 🇺🇲🇮🇹 (@pavadore_rich) July 27, 2020

I think that ship has sailed. — Michael (@unclemike741776) July 27, 2020

It would be hilarious, if it weren't so serious, that it takes political calculations for people to acknowledge the violence we can all so plainly see. It must be nice to be on the side of the MSM that allows them comfortable existence in a bubble. — Zachary Eskau (@zacleyright) July 27, 2020

Welcome to 2020.

Yup, it just keeps getting dumber.

***

Related:

‘Life comes at you fast’: Blue-check telling Trump to ‘chill dawg’ over Seattle riots learns he was RIGHT … the hard way (screenshots)

‘Antifa doesn’t GAF about black lives’: Two black men defend federal courthouse from a bunch of Antifa punks (watch)

Calm down, they were just PROTESTING: CNN screeches over outdoor religious concert while giving a pass to 1000s rioting in the streets