AP reporter Mike Balsamo spent the weekend with U.S. Marshals INSIDE the Portland federal courthouse and his thread is certainly eye-opening for anyone who still believes these so-called protests are ‘peaceful.’ For those of us who haven’t been entirely indoctrinated by the ridiculous media spin, this was just more validation.

I spent the weekend inside the Portland federal courthouse w/ the US Marshals. Mortars were being fired off repeatedly, fireworks & flares shot into the lobby, frozen bottles, concrete, cans & bouncy balls regularly whizzed over the fence at high speeds. https://t.co/PU4xbzwniY — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020

We wanted to show you a look inside the protests from both perspectives — out in the crowd with protesters and inside the courthouse with federal officers. It was a really eye opening experience to see it firsthand. I was inside the courthouse & @gflaccus was outside the fence. — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020

I watched as injured officers were hauled inside. In one case, the commercial firework came over so fast the officer didn’t have time to respond. It burned through his sleeves & he had bloody gashes on both forearms. Another had a concussion from being hit in the head w/ a mortar — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020

The lights inside the courthouse have to be turned off for safety & the light from high-powered lasers bounced across the lobby almost all night. The fear is palpable. Three officers were struck in the last few weeks & still haven’t regained their vision. pic.twitter.com/33Mt2WyNsV — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020

We’ve been informed by the Left and the media that the ‘protesters’ are just fighting for systemic change.

When we were out inside the fence line, someone fired off a mortar. It exploded inches away from us, but no one was hurt. A large bonfire had been started in the street & people were aiming fireworks through the fire at officers behind the fence. It was almost 2:30 a.m. then. pic.twitter.com/qVsH1T1DQM — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020

The officers outside the Portland courthouse have been hit by an array of objects from canned food to ball bearings fired from slingshots. On Saturday night, a DHS officer was soaked completely in orange paint thrown from of one of many paint cans later seized by authorities. pic.twitter.com/Dng70rG8xn — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020

It was clear USMS tactical decisions this weekend were very thought out. Even after a large hole was cut in the fence on Sat. night, they made a decision not to go out b/c it could escalate tensions. They cleared the area only after a huge section of the fence was pulled down. pic.twitter.com/nfVDf3F13r — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020

It was really striking talking to the Deputy US Marshals who have been working to protect the courthouse for weeks. Many are from Portland. They have friends who peacefully protest during the day, but at night, they say demonstrations are hijacked by agitators set on violence. — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020

A Deputy US Marshal told me, "I am worried for my life, every time I walk outside of the building" & that feeling extends widely. They are offended by being told to get out of Portland. They live there, work daily to take violent criminals off the street & it is their city too. — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020

Everyone I spoke to this weekend acknowledged there were different groups of protesters — by day, there are mostly peaceful protesters who want to effect meaningful change, but by the middle of the night, nearly all of those people are gone and the violence really picks up. — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020

One thing is very clear: there's no plan for the feds to retreat right now. Those protecting the building feel a personal & professional duty to protect the courthouse. Many raised the same point — the courthouse stands for justice, for all people. And they aren’t going anywhere. — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020

On the outside of the fence, my colleague @gflaccus was talking to folks who say the tactics by federal officials are going too far. Many say they want true criminal justice reform & aren’t there to be destructive. Some have even said their message is being coopted by agitators. — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) July 27, 2020

Interesting article. If you're continuing to call what's happening in #Portland "protests", how would you define a riot? — (((Brian))) (@twindaddy2212) July 27, 2020

