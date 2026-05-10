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Economic Analysis: Wages Are Not Behaving

Jacob B. | 3:39 PM on May 10, 2026
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Here are 12 tweets concerning the state of the economy and the outlook going forward from Jim Bianco.

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When economic flood waters rise, there are those who can go to safety behind investments and assets and those who cannot. 

As a general rule, income and wages should be growing at a quicker step than price increases in a healthy economy.

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They shall not be questioned. They act as if they have all of the answers.

Make of that what you will.

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