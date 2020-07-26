Don Winslow is the sweetheart who just last week was claiming people on the Left need to â€˜get down in the gutterâ€™ to fight Trump.

Because you know, theyâ€™ve been so moral and on the up and up until this point.

*all the eye rolls*

Seems Don thinks people who want to send their kids back to school in person canâ€™t be pro-life:

You can't be pro-life and advocate kids going back to school in a pandemic â€” Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 24, 2020

Yeah, he tweets a lot of stupid stuff but this one is especially gross.

Especially when the data says the opposite.

You know, for supposedly being the party of science none of these yahoos really pay attention to it.

How do you get so many followers with inane tweets like this? â€” Dog guy (@Catsorange1) July 26, 2020

It doesnâ€™t take much to impress the sort of vapid followers Don has. All he has to tweet is, â€˜TRUMP BAD, ME HATE TRUMPâ€™ and a thousand new followers will show up thinking heâ€™s a genius.

I love how many people have pointed out how stupid this is. Donâ€™t ever delete it, ass. â€” Davis (@GIass_Onion) July 26, 2020

He should definitely leave this so we can see who he REALLY is.

Sure can â€” Duchess of Broken Hearts AnnaD (@AnnaDsays) July 25, 2020

Watch us.

Great non sequitor! Comparing apples and trout. â€” (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) July 26, 2020

You absolutely can!! â€” Nanci (@Tops_1981) July 25, 2020

Yes, actually you can. â€” Barbara Winston (@BarbaraS370) July 26, 2020

Why do you hate science? â€” Attack Snake (@MingusYaDingus) July 26, 2020

Abortion kills a million babies a year, in the US alone. COVID19 is less deadly for children than a seasonal flu, nor do kids appear to spread it. Nice to see where your priorities are. â€” InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) July 25, 2020

Don wouldnâ€™t know a real priority if one fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

***

Related:

â€˜Antifa doesnâ€™t GAF about black livesâ€™: Two black men defend federal courthouse from a bunch of Antifa punks (watch)

Calm down, they were just PROTESTING: CNN screeches over outdoor religious concert while giving a pass to 1000s rioting in the streets

â€˜Dude, how old ARE you?â€™ MSNBC analyst dragged for tweet celebrating Portland rioters hiding behind their mommies

â€˜Break out the glitter glue!â€™ Thread on how to make shields for those so-called â€˜peaceful protestsâ€™ in Portland accidentally HILARIOUS