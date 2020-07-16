Twitter was hacked pretty big time on Wednesday as blue-check accounts (and even a few missing the mighty blue check) were unable to tweet, retweet, or change passwords. Gotta be honest, this editor laughed quite a bit watching Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Elon Musk simultaneously hit people up for bitcoin.

Shockingly, people fell for it as the hackers were able to raise over 100k in bitcoin.

Seems the blue-check lockout was done so Twitter could investigate what was happening:

Sounds like the employees weren’t so much ‘targeted’:

From Vice:

A Twitter insider was responsible for a wave of high profile account takeovers on Wednesday, according to leaked screenshots obtained by Motherboard and two sources who took over accounts.

On Wednesday, a spike of high profile accounts including those of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Uber, and Apple tweeted cryptocurrency scams in an apparent hack.

“We used a rep that literally done all the work for us,” one of the sources told Motherboard. The second source added they paid the Twitter insider. Motherboard granted the sources anonymity to speak candidly about a security incident. A Twitter spokesperson told Motherboard that the company is still investigating whether the employee hijacked the accounts themselves or gave hackers access to the tool.

