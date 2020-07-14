Welp, this just goes to show that the so-called ‘conservatives’ running The Lincoln Project aren’t fooling anyone … especially people on the Left.

Or at least not Stephen Colbert or his cartoon news anchors.

Check out this interview with Rick Wilson (warning, it is hilariously cringe):

Rick Wilson got clowned by cartoon anchors https://t.co/XKvX2z5bFy — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) July 14, 2020

From Mediaite:

“We agree with you, Rick, Trump’s failures are much much worse than George W. Bush’s,” Sabo said before showing a graphic on the screen that compared the two presidents. “I mean Trump is responsible for bad deficit increases, bad corruption, bad racism, and bad countless deaths. But George W. Bush on the other hand is responsible for good deficit increases, good corruption, good racism, and good countless deaths.” The anchors then showed a series of clips of typically liberal MSNBC hosts, guests, and correspondents lauding The Lincoln Project and their dedication to roasting Trump. “Rick, how rewarding is it to win over the people you’ve demonized your entire career?” cartoon host Richard Ballard asked before Sabo pointed out Wilson’s past tweets that disparaged liberals, Muslims, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Painful.

This is pretty amazing Lincoln Project Co-Founder Rick Wilson Ambushed Over Bush Support By Colbert’s Cartoon Anchors https://t.co/03YfoDn62Q — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) July 14, 2020

Sorry, Will misspelled ‘painful.’

Awesome — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) July 14, 2020

What goes around, comes around. — isaac † 🟧 (@isaacwiinanen) July 14, 2020

Is he STILL on the air? What will he do for a living if Trump loses in 2020. Certainly not comedy. — Edward Guadagno (@EdwardGuadagno) July 14, 2020

Nobody needs Trump to win more than Rick Wilson does.

