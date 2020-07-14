As Twitchy readers know, Bari Weiss resigned from The New York Times and completely torched the outlet in one HELLUVA resignation letter.

Seems there is a civil war there at the outlet between the woke and the woker.

Welp, Max Boot couldn’t haven her making the Leftist rag look bad without a dig at Trump:

Huh? Conservatives are trying to get people fired?

Dude.

From WaPo (sorry):

Trump’s hypocrisy is glaring. As my fellow Post columnist Catherine Rampell pointed out, he is trying to intimidate critical media organizations, stop the publication of books that he doesn’t like, and purge the executive branch of anyone who disagrees with him. To cite but one egregious example: Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was fired from the National Security Council and now has been forced into early retirement, without a peep of protest from Republicans, because he testified truthfully about Trump’s impeachable conduct.

Alex Vindman … HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Max. Dude. *eye roll*

***

