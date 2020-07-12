Tucker Carlson writer Blake Neff resigned after it was discovered he had been posting racist, sexist, and homophobic comments under a pseudonym.

From the LA Times:

Blake Neff, a writer for “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” has resigned from the top-rated Fox News show amid reports he posted racist, sexist and homophobic comments to an online forum under a pseudonym. According to a report from CNN, Neff has been posting in AutoAdmit, an online forum also known as Xoxohth, a largely unregulated message board for law school students. Using the pseudonym CharlesXII, an apparent reference to the late Swedish king known for his military leadership and abstemious personal life, Neff shared an array of bigoted opinions on Black and Asian people, the Mormon church and immigrants.

And hey, Fox News even condemned what he wrote.

Fascinating how quickly conservative-leaning outlets cave … unlike left-leaning outlets, say like MSNBC.

Matt Walsh actually said it far better.

Joy Reid posted worse stuff under her own name for years and yet MSNBC not only refuses to condemn her but actually promotes her instead. Meanwhile this guy, who no one has ever heard of, shitposts anonymously and Fox trips all over itself to condemn it as “horrific,” etc. https://t.co/gEwc8Xj3Fj — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 12, 2020

It was a little bumpy for Joy after those homophobic comments were discovered on her blog, but all she had to do was blame time-traveling hackers and it all went away.

Heck, MSNBC just made her their evening anchor.

The double standard of Left and Right in one tweet. https://t.co/D7kOG8MXcb — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) July 12, 2020

The MSM has full time teams trying to cancel Tucker. You know you're doing something right with that many people trying to shut him up. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) July 12, 2020

Yup. Those are facts. — Mrs. G (@Parkslopers) July 12, 2020

Playing by two completely different sets of rules… one still holds themselves to a similince of a journalistic standard.. the others have gone completely insane with #TDS — Palmer Wood (@palmerwood52) July 12, 2020

This has upset me that @TuckerCarlson let's CNN make his staffing decisions! This America! Stand up to these bullies. His resignation made it a story, before that nobody cared. — Ronald Vaughn (@the_sodbuster) July 12, 2020

Fox is taking a knee. — Gilgamesh (@GaltOmgnow) July 12, 2020

