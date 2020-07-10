There are few things stupider than cursing at a senator or any elected official in WRITING from your work email address.

But that’s exactly what ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski did when Sen. Josh Hawley blasted the NBA for kowtowing to Beijing and refusing to support the U.S. military and law enforcement. Dude, if you’re going to troll a senator don’t do it from your work account …

What a maroon.

Check this out.

Don’t criticize #China or express support for law enforcement to @espn. It makes them real mad ⁦@Outkick⁩ pic.twitter.com/WJDxrotUBD — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 10, 2020

Ok, so the rules are what again? Oh, yeah, that’s right.

ESPN should be canceled if they don’t cancel Wojnarowski …

Hey, we don’t make up the rules.

Seems Chris Hayes missed the rules:

There are 130,000 people dead from a plague the government has failed to contain and case growth in Missouri is setting new records, just fyi. https://t.co/omgBL5GglT — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 10, 2020

Bro, we hope CCP sees this.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

*breathes*

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

*breathes again*

These. People.

You know, we joke about them a lot but they are just … there are no words. Awful. Gross.

Daggum BLAH!

He should lose his job from ESPN…..them are the rules nowadays. @espn — Dead Zed (@pulgalization) July 10, 2020

See?

That works.

That clearly stung. — Nick Pappas (@NickAPappas) July 10, 2020

Right? So mad. Perhaps he should consider decaf.

@wojespn loves Commies, like the good little bootlicker he is. Piece of trash. — Noah (@reeb1011) July 10, 2020

Yikes. Still in pocket of China, I see. — susan price (@sbprice) July 10, 2020

Apparently you are not allowed to work with the NBA without first sacrificing your soul. They will fight you, resorting to cursing you out, in order to defend China and Hitler and will curse you out if you have the gall to defend law enforcement. An evil organization. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) July 10, 2020

Hmm I have a feeling Woj is going to have a few new items in the inbox now — Joe S (@DrEvil1996) July 10, 2020

@wojespn comes out in support of prison camps and genocide. These are the new rules. Sorry I'm not sorry. #silenceiscompliance — Travis (@ohiophinfan1037) July 10, 2020

He WaS HaCkEd… — TheRealBenOrr™️ (@theREALbenORR) July 10, 2020

Heh.

.@espn decided to be politics front and center, unwatchable. — Brian Hegseth (@BrianHegseth) July 10, 2020

Especially now that sports are limited?

Yup.

Unwatchable.

