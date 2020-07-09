Uh-oh.
John Cleese made a joke about gender.
Waiting for the cancel-culture hyenas to descend on him in 3 … 2 … 1
Still trying to understand recent changes…
If I decide to identify as a woman, does that mean that my wife would be in a same-sex marriage ?
— John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 8, 2020
Yes.
No?
You know what? We have no idea.
Yes John: that's the long and short of it. If you identify as female, your (female) wife is now in a same-sex marriage… assuming she's okay with the change. I know, it's weird.
— David R. Watson (@DavidRWatson2) July 8, 2020
It’s more than weird.
But how dare John joke about such things?!
A simple answer is gender expression and sexual identity are independent of each other.
— Ibis (@DoeReiMe) July 9, 2020
John forgets these people have NO sense of humor.
None.
Use your platform to fight prejudice and oppression not increase them.
— #BlackLivesMatter Mike Hoots (@mikehoots2011) July 9, 2020
Or, and hear us out, he should use his platform to tweet whatever he wants.
Oh! And I had an idea on how to explain something a little further, just in case you didn't know about it. Oftentimes, a person coming to full grips with, and coming out with, their transition is a very gradual process, and many grapple with something called "dysphoria." (1/x)
— Trenchnote (@trenchnote) July 9, 2020
There are eight tweets here lecturing John about his joke.
We won’t bore you with them … you’re welcome.
Not something you decide, John. You'd have known all your life it seems. There are identified biological differences in trans people https://t.co/dfRbIWcF1M
— Tom on the tweeter (@TomTormTam) July 9, 2020
Yeah, John. Don’t you dare make a joke!
Remember when people had a sense of humor?
It was a long time ago so maybe not.
John Cleese is a brilliant comedian but I’m struggling to figure out the point of this tweet. Is it just me?
— George Sousa (@George_Sousa) July 9, 2020
It’s.
A.
Joke.
Yes unless she chooses otherwise (as is her right). Read the stories of @transwidows to get some insight.
— Sarah Tanburn #FBPE (@workthewind) July 9, 2020
Yes John. The transitioning person's identity dictates their partner's identity. She would be considered a lesbian or bisexual and if she still insisted she is heterosexual she would be pilloried by trans activists.
— Houndies (@FlimsyButFun) July 9, 2020
*sigh*
The world would be a far better place if people could still tell jokes without getting a damn lecture every time.
Dammit, Karen.
John responded … a lot:
Sensitive, of course. But not oversensitive
I don't believe that the most touchy, most easily upset, most emotionally fragile folk should be setting the bar for all the rest of us https://t.co/4EIwqYdS48
— John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 8, 2020
That's an option we're considering, as I don't want to worry my in-laws https://t.co/8Ksqcjwyao
— John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 9, 2020
As they used to say 'Read, mark, learn, and inwardly digest' https://t.co/ZvdKF0NlFc
— John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 9, 2020
Can this be true
I thought that safe spaces were demanded by the same people who were laying down the rules about what words we can use
Is that a different lot ? https://t.co/nwJsASD5pJ
— John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 9, 2020
It reminds me of the old definition of a Scottish Presbyterian
A man who has an uncomfortable feeling that somebody, somewhere is enjoying themselves https://t.co/LBJeE5XALy
— John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 9, 2020
HOOboy.
***
