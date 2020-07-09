Uh-oh.

John Cleese made a joke about gender.

Waiting for the cancel-culture hyenas to descend on him in 3 … 2 … 1

Still trying to understand recent changes… If I decide to identify as a woman, does that mean that my wife would be in a same-sex marriage ? — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 8, 2020

Yes.

No?

You know what? We have no idea.

Yes John: that's the long and short of it. If you identify as female, your (female) wife is now in a same-sex marriage… assuming she's okay with the change. I know, it's weird. — David R. Watson (@DavidRWatson2) July 8, 2020

It’s more than weird.

But how dare John joke about such things?!

A simple answer is gender expression and sexual identity are independent of each other. — Ibis (@DoeReiMe) July 9, 2020

John forgets these people have NO sense of humor.

None.

Use your platform to fight prejudice and oppression not increase them. — #BlackLivesMatter Mike Hoots (@mikehoots2011) July 9, 2020

Or, and hear us out, he should use his platform to tweet whatever he wants.

Oh! And I had an idea on how to explain something a little further, just in case you didn't know about it. Oftentimes, a person coming to full grips with, and coming out with, their transition is a very gradual process, and many grapple with something called "dysphoria." (1/x) — Trenchnote (@trenchnote) July 9, 2020

There are eight tweets here lecturing John about his joke.

We won’t bore you with them … you’re welcome.

Not something you decide, John. You'd have known all your life it seems. There are identified biological differences in trans people https://t.co/dfRbIWcF1M — Tom on the tweeter (@TomTormTam) July 9, 2020

Yeah, John. Don’t you dare make a joke!

Remember when people had a sense of humor?

It was a long time ago so maybe not.

John Cleese is a brilliant comedian but I’m struggling to figure out the point of this tweet. Is it just me? — George Sousa (@George_Sousa) July 9, 2020

It’s.

A.

Joke.

Yes unless she chooses otherwise (as is her right). Read the stories of @transwidows to get some insight. — Sarah Tanburn #FBPE (@workthewind) July 9, 2020

Yes John. The transitioning person's identity dictates their partner's identity. She would be considered a lesbian or bisexual and if she still insisted she is heterosexual she would be pilloried by trans activists. — Houndies (@FlimsyButFun) July 9, 2020

*sigh*

The world would be a far better place if people could still tell jokes without getting a damn lecture every time.

Dammit, Karen.

John responded … a lot:

Sensitive, of course. But not oversensitive I don't believe that the most touchy, most easily upset, most emotionally fragile folk should be setting the bar for all the rest of us https://t.co/4EIwqYdS48 — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 8, 2020

That's an option we're considering, as I don't want to worry my in-laws https://t.co/8Ksqcjwyao — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 9, 2020

As they used to say 'Read, mark, learn, and inwardly digest' https://t.co/ZvdKF0NlFc — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 9, 2020

Can this be true I thought that safe spaces were demanded by the same people who were laying down the rules about what words we can use Is that a different lot ? https://t.co/nwJsASD5pJ — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 9, 2020

It reminds me of the old definition of a Scottish Presbyterian A man who has an uncomfortable feeling that somebody, somewhere is enjoying themselves https://t.co/LBJeE5XALy — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 9, 2020

HOOboy.

***

Related:

Anti-American HARPY! Drew Holden ‘dismantles’ Ilhan Omar’s call to dismantle ‘racist, sexist’ systems in brutal thread

‘My BAD!’ Sean Spicier tweets about Biden’s brain, masks, racist white liberals, and #BLM protesters and BOOM go the Lefties

Tucker Carlson wins … AGAIN: CNN’s Joe Lockhart’s anti-Trump/Tucker tweeter-tantrum does NOT end well, like at all