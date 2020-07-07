You know when they start babbling about racism this and ‘you’re a racist’ that, they’ve lost the argument.

Not like Joe Lockhart has actually ever really made a good argument to begin with, but this tweet screeching about Tucker Carlson, Trump, and racism is one of the saddest things we’ve seen … today. We can’t say ever because it IS Twitter we’re talking about here.

Heck, Joe just basically flew the white flag of surrender with this tantrum:

THE SHOW IS RACIST AND A WHOLE LOT OF RACISTS ENJOY IT! ELEVENTY!!!

Ok, that settles it, a male Karen should be called ‘Joe.’

Trending

Well, he is WHITE and as we know, according to the new training in the City of Seattle for white employees only, that automatically makes him a racist.

Hilarious, right?

Just say you give up, Joe. It saves everyone so much time.

***

Related:

Holy CRAP this thread –> City of Seattle’s newest training for white city employees ONLY is well … pretty damn RACIST

‘Are we not playing that game anymore?’ RedSteeze gives Brian Stelter a digital wedgie he won’t SOON forget and LOL

‘Thank you, NEXT’: Obama lackey learns the hard way why you never bring a knife to a gunfight with Sharyl Attkisson

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNracismTrumpTucker Carlson