When we first saw this thread about a new training for the City of Seattle’s white employees we thought there was no way this could be real.

It’s exceptionally insane.

But nope, it’s real.

And holy crap:

Gosh, we didn’t know we needed to interrupt our whiteness not to be racist.

Or something.

Is ‘whiteness’ like being a brunette? Or is it more of a DNA thing like being Irish?

So many questions, so many stupid answers.

Better not be an objective, intellectual, comfortable perfectionist or you’re a big-time RACIST.

Who the Hell comes up with this crap?!

In other words, white people are racist for being white.

This.

Is.

Unbelievable.

No, wait. You know what? It’s all TOO believable.

Ditch your white friends and go down dark alleys to prove you’re not a racist.

Man, this is stupid. Like stupid people would walk by this training and say, ‘Damn, this is stupid.’

Nope.

We got nothin’.

HA HA HA HA HA H HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA *breathes* HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HAAAAAAaaaa …

We’re not experts or anything but isn’t it racist just to invite white people?

White normative behavior.

K.

And they wonder why their communities are falling apart.

Wow.

Scary stuff, right?

We had a similar reaction.

***

