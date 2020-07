The irony of Brian Stelter quoting Mary Trump’s book where she writes about her mother calling Donald a clown.

Maybe he’s projecting, just a little.

"He's a clown," the president's sister Maryanne said, according to Mary pic.twitter.com/PXMFe21KFw — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 7, 2020

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes, Brian.

Ladies and gents, what you’re about to see is called a ‘digital wedgie,’ and it’s something RedSteeze is actually quite adept at performing, especially when it comes to dealing with potatoes like Tater.

120,000 people are dead from COVID-19 and this what they are focusing on. https://t.co/ektThjiEc8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 7, 2020

Awww yes, because that’s what Brian was doing when anyone would try and talk about something stupid going on with Democrats or the Left.

He continued.

Are we not doing that game anymore? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 7, 2020

Guess not.

So he didn’t win in 16??? I’m confused — wombat (@the_wombat_08) July 7, 2020

Right? They seem to think this book is a big deal but it really just comes across as petty gossip.

Sort of like CNN.

Don't worry Brian, he'll never be a bigger clown than you. — Mike Crash Letalien (@Coach_Crash) July 7, 2020

True story.

I’ll be honest. Didn’t know you could read Thought just watching Fox News & cry in the corner — shelf-isolating (@the_black_elf) July 7, 2020

So, it's humor? — Crapplefratz – The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) July 7, 2020

We laughed so maybe?

Well that settles it then I guess I won’t vote for him again because his sister doesn’t like him. — AJswimmer231 (@jswimmer231) July 7, 2020

Another hard-hitting news piece here, huh? 😂 Lowest hanging fruit for not-serious big-Bri, yet again. — Former Democrat (@NYformerDem) July 7, 2020

Was she referencing Brian Stelter? — Phil (@philllosoraptor) July 7, 2020

Lmaoo look at stupid Brian and liberals believing the word of a jealous family member just looking to make a quick buck making up bs to sell a book — Dicey631 (@dicey631) July 7, 2020

Wow! Such an original accusation… by people that if not for their clown uncle/brother no one would care what they have to say. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) July 7, 2020

And that really includes Brian Stelter more and more. Whatever will become of Tater if he can’t b*tch about Trump and Fox News 24/7?

***

