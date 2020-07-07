One of the few remaining things that actually bring this editor joy on Twitter outside of ‘owning the libs’ is visiting Sean Spicier’s timeline to watch HIM own the libs. Granted, they actually own themselves but you get the picture. To be honest, it amazes us that there are still people on Twitter who don’t know he’s a parody account.

Then again, most of the people we see falling for his famous schtick aren’t exactly brainchildren SO maybe it’s not so amazing that they haven’t figured him out.

This week his timeline consists of tweets mocking Joe Biden denying his obvious cognitive decline, mask Nazis, racist white liberals, the Black Lives Matter movement, protesters, and much more.

Enjoy.

Ah, my bad…guess I was so surprised they even had a pony pic.twitter.com/AjEmDh1Dkp — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 1, 2020

Dude, no one told us there would be free pony rides!

No fair.

You know, Tim here really thought he was dunking on the REAL Sean Spicer.

Which makes this even sadder AND funnier.

Also known as the NY/NJ nursing home resident plan pic.twitter.com/AnRhbP4ENn — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 3, 2020

Oof.

And accurate.

Don’t forget Michigan.

Let you go to work and church pic.twitter.com/c4duAd6Czd — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 3, 2020

That sounds awesome.

Wouldn’t miss this new national anthem for the world pic.twitter.com/cXZtAmL51d — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 3, 2020

*sigh*

These are the saddest tweets of all.

Oh that’s right…Woke apple maps will lead you to all the statues that need to come down pic.twitter.com/M429B1GKyQ — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 4, 2020

Ruh-roh, look out for those chicks on Twitter who troll with hashtags. They are TROUBLE.

Wait … #TROUBLE

Nice try…Elizabeth Warren was nowhere in sight pic.twitter.com/qoCu9BzVu3 — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 4, 2020

Heh.

We see what he did there.

No, you’re taking health advice from Congressman Nadler pic.twitter.com/3fFz7YFSPY — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 5, 2020

Wow, what a yucky tweet from this Dan guy … and they say Republicans are sexist?

Actually, they ask me to teach them pic.twitter.com/E26Lr00IrA — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 5, 2020

Awww, teach us, Spicier!

You can certainly understand how a @Lions player would be psyched about finishing 9th pic.twitter.com/CbGM5Rz5sv — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 6, 2020

Oof.

Blue-check who didn’t bother to look for the blue check.

Sorry, they told me white guys can speak on Tuesdays pic.twitter.com/h0sgffyeVT — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) July 7, 2020

Maybe it’s actually Wednesdays?

Sean Spicier strikes again.

Da da DAAAA!

***

Related:

Tucker Carlson wins … AGAIN: CNN’s Joe Lockhart’s anti-Trump/Tucker tweeter-tantrum does NOT end well, like at all

Holy CRAP this thread –> City of Seattle’s newest training for white city employees ONLY is well … pretty damn RACIST

‘Thank you, NEXT’: Obama lackey learns the hard way why you never bring a knife to a gunfight with Sharyl Attkisson