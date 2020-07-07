Picking a fight with Sharyl Attkisson out of the blue? Really?

And all because Trump retweeted her? Someone’s Trump Derangement Syndrome got the best of them it seems …

Every Sunday, ABC pours it’s entire audience for its flagship @ThisWeekABC into an insane right wing propaganda show hosted by @SharylAttkisson. She’s a disgraced conspiracy theorist and anti-vaxxer. There’s no remotely comparable presence on the left (not that there should be!) pic.twitter.com/tSaXJQ8J6s — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) July 6, 2020

Nasty, right?

Of course, she (he? it’s hard to tell with the mask and Gawd forbid we misgender someone) has worked with both Nancy Pelosi and Obama so we’re not entirely shocked they’re a raging hosebeast looking for a fight on Twitter.

Sharyl responded:

…says the political propagandist.

Your response to a peer reviewed study… by making false, malicious claims about me… is fascinating.

(Yet so predictable.)https://t.co/5MB1L3GEvl https://t.co/9BkpdyCreS pic.twitter.com/PP4zdTWovS — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) July 7, 2020

Seriously predictable.

For Democrats supposedly being the ‘kinder, gentler’ party, it sure is filled with a bunch of a-holes.

Here’s anti-vaxxer and Sunday show host, immediately after @GStephanopoulos every week, standing by her anti-vaxxer stance just now. Now Trump is promoting her for celebrating his favorite crooked drug deal. https://t.co/q8oC3rXtku pic.twitter.com/IJQu5M9bfj — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) July 7, 2020

REEEEEEE!

She big mad.

We know, we know, the Karen joke is getting old but man, this person is SUCH a Karen.

The attempt to deflect & attack my program because you worry the facts damage your supporters' political interests is silly/futile. You lack understanding of the program's unique model. It's why I can resist propaganda and focus on facts.@FullMeasureNews https://t.co/plk86igJpB https://t.co/0Ql2hZ3Gz6 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) July 7, 2020

In other words, it’s why Sharyl is an actual investigative journalist.

An occupation we have far too few of these days.

Read @SharylAttkisson’s tweets & replies tonight and you will find an unapologetic anti-vaxxer, who has her own show provided by @ABCPolitics every Sunday right after @GStephanopoulos. Her show is pure alt-right propaganda, including her new infomercial for hydroxychloroquine. https://t.co/KuxiTWSpxd — Jesse Lee (@JesseCharlesLee) July 7, 2020

Keep in mind, this person’s boss ‘spied’ on Sharyl …

It's almost as if you're a tone-deaf political propagandist who keeps repeating the same false propaganda over and over as if someone will believe it. https://t.co/TrMc02xOmD pic.twitter.com/Hyd1QQ5hTR — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) July 7, 2020

Almost.

Heh.

Thank you, next.

***

