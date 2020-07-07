We get it, David French hates Trump.

But c’mon man, Sen. Tammy Duckworth has said some HORRIBLE things about America and our founders. No one has said she hasn’t sacrificed for her country, but to pretend said sacrifice gives her a pass to be an anti-American harpy is actually almost insulting to HER.

When did we stop holding people accountable because they have a disability?

There is far, far more objective evidence that Tammy Duckworth loves this country than there is that Tucker Carlson does. He has opinions. She has sacrifice. https://t.co/tcuaPmNKmi — David French (@DavidAFrench) July 7, 2020

Blah blah blah.

Sorry, we don’t know about you guys but the absolutely smug, snide, know-it-all act from these NeverTrumper types is getting really really old.

Mollie Hemingway was far more direct:

Not particularly noteworthy at this point but here a NeverTrumper continues to attack conservatives who are substantively defending the country and its ideals and unconditionally defends a Democratic senator who said founding fathers and other American heroes are "dead traitors." https://t.co/Sm5mLAGiZD — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 7, 2020

Founding fathers and other American heroes are ‘dead traitors.’

Awful.

But HEY, don’t hold her accountable because she served.

Or something.

“Not particularly noteworthy at this point” and David French go together perfectly, let’s be honest. — AnnaB (@July1776Boston) July 7, 2020

French was never a Conservative. Just another Neocon that made a nest. He's back on the left where he belongs now. — Awakened (@BrandonHathaw12) July 7, 2020

I mean to be fair I guess he feels guilty for backing the war that lost her legs for her… Funny how neocons are all lining up against Trump. — DPL (@dplsdca) July 7, 2020

Ouch.

This editor laughed far harder at this photo than she should have.

There ya’ go.

