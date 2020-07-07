We get it, David French hates Trump.

But c’mon man, Sen. Tammy Duckworth has said some HORRIBLE things about America and our founders. No one has said she hasn’t sacrificed for her country, but to pretend said sacrifice gives her a pass to be an anti-American harpy is actually almost insulting to HER.

When did we stop holding people accountable because they have a disability?

Blah blah blah.

Sorry, we don’t know about you guys but the absolutely smug, snide, know-it-all act from these NeverTrumper types is getting really really old.

Mollie Hemingway was far more direct:

Trending

Founding fathers and other American heroes are ‘dead traitors.’

Awful.

But HEY, don’t hold her accountable because she served.

Or something.

Ouch.

This editor laughed far harder at this photo than she should have.

There ya’ go.

***

Related:

‘Thank you, NEXT’: Obama lackey learns the hard way why you never bring a knife to a gunfight with Sharyl Attkisson

‘It is NOT safe to keep schools closed’: Receipt-filled thread on kids going back to school FULL TIME a must read and share

CNN DRAGGED for leaving out 1 key point when finally getting around to reporting on the 5 children killed over the Fourth of July weekend

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaDavid FrenchdisabilityGeorge WashingtonMollie HemingwayTammy Duckworth