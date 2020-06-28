We canâ€™t believe we have to say it, but there is no way Joe Biden is writing any of these tweets.

Not to mention this one is especially bad because it highlights how hard the Obama administration (you know, back when he was the VP) fought to keep kids separated from their families. Take a look.

Families belong together.

Huh.

Too bad Joeâ€™s â€˜bossâ€™ didnâ€™t agree:

Oops.

BECAUSE, Jack!

Itâ€™s like Biden doesnâ€™t remember the Obama administration â€¦ then again, weâ€™re not sure Joe remembers what day it is or which office heâ€™s running for but câ€™mon.

Umm â€¦

How things have changed.

***

