Hey guys, they figured out Democrats have always been the racists and are finally starting to take THEIR names off buildings â€¦ like Woodrow Wilson who was a boil on the butt of humanity.

Oh, and a flaming racist and horrible president BUT you knew that.

Ted Cruz was more than happy to remind the Twittersphere which party Woodrow represented:

Remind me, which party was Wilson again? https://t.co/sDZToUiWqG â€” Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 27, 2020

Now usually youâ€™ll see a bunch of morons arguing that the parties MAGICALLY SWITCHED PLACES and that Woodrow would be a Republican now because MUH RACISM but shockingly, one of their own elected officials was good enough to admit Woodrow was indeed a Democrat.

And likened him to their party today.

Granted, that official was Eric â€˜Farts a Lotâ€™ Swalwell and he was saying something horrible about Cruzâ€™s wife which means his admission was an accident because heâ€™s just not that bright but weâ€™ll take it.

The same party that stands up for your wife more than you do. Next question. https://t.co/DqstuYMCq9 â€” Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 27, 2020

Poor Eric. In his desperation to dunk on Ted he accidentally just admitted the parties did not magically switch places over the years â€¦ hey man, thanks. We do indeed get tired of debunking that ridiculous argument time and time again.

Youâ€™re a pal.

So racist Representative Farter? â€” A camo(papa) Warlord Who Laughsâ€¦ (@camopapa0410) June 28, 2020

When Swalwell stands up, folks run. pic.twitter.com/MKIj1eD8IZ â€” Jeffrey "Look, Fat" Voth (@Acuda4me) June 28, 2020

Remember when you let one rip on tv? â€” Teddy Rohsevelt ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@roachman61) June 28, 2020

He will never, ever live that down.

Ainâ€™t it great?

Personal attacks Eric? How very liberal of youâ€¦ â€” GP unmasked ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ (@gpinaz) June 27, 2020

Itâ€™s what they do best yaâ€™ know.

***

Related:

Wompity-WOMP-WOMP: DNIâ€™s John Ratcliffeâ€™s statement debunks NYTâ€™s bombshell about Trump and Russian bounties

â€˜DISGUSTING how you politicize intelligenceâ€™: Richard Grenell OWNS Ted Lieu in heated debate over NYT Russian bounties â€˜storyâ€™