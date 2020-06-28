We have never thought more about the story of the boy who cried wolf than we have over the past four years since Trump took office. At this point, we’ve lost count of the number of anonymous sources, sources familiar with the situation, and unnamed officials who have magically ‘leaked’ a story to the legacy media that would somehow END TRUMP’S PRESIDENCY.

Like this new SCANDAL from the New York Times that claims the US had intelligence that Russia was paying militants to kill US and allied troops and Trump didn’t do anything about it.

This raises the obvious and very serious question: The US had intelligence that Russia was paying militants to kill US & allied troops, and officials decided NOT to tell the president or VP about it? — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) June 27, 2020

Or, and hear us out, this is complete bullsh*t and nobody told anybody about it except some ‘anonymous source’ telling the NYT.

Good ol’ Ted Lieu was front and center shaking his little fist at the administration, and for whatever reason tried to call out Richard Grenell.

Dear @RichardGrenell: Did you really not tell @realDonaldTrump and @VP Pence that Russia was paying militants to kill US troops? Or is @PressSec lying? https://t.co/V4FadEuiPt — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 27, 2020

I never heard this. And it’s disgusting how you continue to politicize intelligence. You clearly don’t understand how raw intel gets verified. Leaks of partial information to reporters from anonymous sources is dangerous because people like you manipulate it for political gain. https://t.co/403X9AVGAC — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 27, 2020

Lieu understands, he just knows most Americans do not, and if he can use that ignorance to attack Trump so be it.

Thank you @RichardGrenell for your response. The @nytimes story was confirmed by Wash Post & WSJ. Today @CNN reports European intel official also confirms story. If you are telling the truth, why doesn’t White House deny bounty story instead of saying you didn’t brief @POTUS? https://t.co/jdYwcolE93 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 28, 2020

So one news outlet verified another news outlet and that’s their proof?

All anonymous sources. And these same reporters gave us the Russian collusion hoax you still hold on to. https://t.co/9o4d0HlIXq — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 28, 2020

Not to mention DNI already debunked this story:

Statement by DNI Ratcliffe: "I have confirmed that neither the President nor the Vice President were ever briefed on any intelligence alleged by the New York Times in its reporting yesterday." (1/2) — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) June 28, 2020

"The White House statement addressing this issue earlier today, which denied such a briefing occurred, was accurate. The New York Times reporting, and all other subsequent news reports about such an alleged briefing are inaccurate.” (2/2) — Office of the DNI (@ODNIgov) June 28, 2020

