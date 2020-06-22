You guys remember that time President Trump traveled to the border and waited around until he could grab … sorry, rip a baby or two out of the arms of their parents, right? It’s such a vivid picture in our minds, the president in his lovely navy suit and red tie, snatching babies out of the arms of innocent mothers.

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Mazie Hirono is a nutbag.

Watch:

Sen. @maziehirono: Trump “literally ripped babies out of the arms of parents” pic.twitter.com/pNBkwiFfNq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 22, 2020

Mazie. Seriously? Wait … no. LITERALLY?!

There is no Muslim ban.

There has never been a Muslim ban.

Trump didn’t rip babies out of anyone’s arms.

She didn’t get a damn thing right and of course, CNN didn’t correct her.

At all.

Hi @maziehirono. Can you please produce a video of this happening? I'm sure we'd all love to see it. https://t.co/K2qwGDZod0 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) June 22, 2020

Not holding our breath for that video.

LiTeRaLlY.

Here we go again. — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) June 22, 2020

Not sure it ever stopped.

Wut — TasteTheBrainbow (@Appeal2DaStone) June 22, 2020

Don’t ask.

The English language is meaningless to these people. — Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) June 22, 2020

She doesn’t have a clue what literally means — commonsense (@commonsense258) June 22, 2020

And yet it never happened.

Sorry.

It literally never happened.

