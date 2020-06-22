You guys remember that time President Trump traveled to the border and waited around until he could grab … sorry, rip a baby or two out of the arms of their parents, right? It’s such a vivid picture in our minds, the president in his lovely navy suit and red tie, snatching babies out of the arms of innocent mothers.

Ha.

Ha ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Mazie Hirono is a nutbag.

Watch:

Mazie. Seriously? Wait … no. LITERALLY?!

There is no Muslim ban.

There has never been a Muslim ban.

Trump didn’t rip babies out of anyone’s arms.

She didn’t get a damn thing right and of course, CNN didn’t correct her.

At all.

Not holding our breath for that video.

LiTeRaLlY.

Not sure it ever stopped.

Don’t ask.

And yet it never happened.

Sorry.

It literally never happened.

***

