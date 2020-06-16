Lead the charge, Kurt!

‘Garbage elite’ is so spot on.

And he’s right, it’s time for a reformation of American society where normal people stop allowing morons who get offended over t-shirts to have any sort of authority or power over people. It’s time that we stop sitting idle while others are tormented and even fired for ‘wrong-think.’ For not bending the knee.

RAR!

Feel our capslock wrath!

Already rolling.

Trending

Heh.

We see what they did here.

Us too!

Only if you want to … FREEDOM!

YAAAAAS!

Tom Hardy is so dreamy.

le sigh

Ahem … carry on.

It’s time to nut up or shut up!

*shakes fist*

***

Related:

‘You get a tank and YOU get a tank’! AOC claiming cops are getting tanks to make a point about America’s ‘priorities’ goes SO wrong

Delete your account: Politico journo OWNED after he insists wanting Gundy punished for evil OAN t-shirt ISN’T cancel culture

‘OOPS, you just killed YOUR brand.’ Jerry Dunleavy gets Rick Wilson to go full corncob digging up his OLD anti-Biden tweets and ROFL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kurt SchlichterLeftiesReform America