We’re not entirely sure what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was thinking when she compared teachers buying their own school supplies to police officers getting tanks (what?!?!) but here we are.

Perhaps if she doesn’t know what an actual tank looks like she shouldn’t tweet about them … just sayin’.

Teachers are paying out of pocket for school supplies, yet police are given extra tanks. Budgets convey priorities.

We should question ours. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 16, 2020

Does AOC really think cops are getting tanks?

You're a product of the education system, so… tanks. Definitely tanks. — Xisus is raisin (@Micky_Finn) June 16, 2020

NO police department has a *tank*, you ignorant child. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) June 16, 2020

You lack the skill of logic. Just like Billy Madison you are making people dumber with your words…. — Bëėtlê6000 (@therealb6000) June 16, 2020

This is an insult to Billy Madison and especially his song about shampoo and conditioner.

We spend a king the most in the world per capita and are getting some of the worst results. Let’s spend more money! — Zombie John Gotti, Warlord 🦥 (@ZombieJohnGotti) June 16, 2020

That’s how Democrats deal with problems, they throw more money at them, hope they go away, and when they are still around they point the finger of blame at Republicans and claim they need more money. Yay!

You mean actual tanks @AOC? Ok show us picture me of them please. Not APC’s mind you, show us the actual tanks a police department has, otherwise apologize for this BS. — A camo(papa) Warlord Who Laughs… (@camopapa0410) June 16, 2020

She probably thinks an H1 is a tank.

Dissolve teachers unions. — Sincerely Mrs.C (@SincerelyMrsC) June 16, 2020

Narrator: Police have no "tanks".

She's just making that up. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) June 16, 2020

Tanks? What an absolute acid trip it must be living in your brain. Cops don’t have tanks, they have the equipment they need to deal with crime endemic to big cities. Until you leftists cut their budgets and leave citizens to suffer the inevitable rise in violent crime. — Life is Good. (@lnnrtz) June 16, 2020

Inflation-adjusted education spending per student in the U.S. 1950: $2,784

1960: $4,060

1970: $6,403

1980: $8,125

1990: $11,604

2000: $12,849

2010: $15,232

2017: $15,424 280% real increase since 1960.https://t.co/qTZ3H5ENH9 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) June 16, 2020

Our priority should be getting people like you out of Congress. — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) June 16, 2020

