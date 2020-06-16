As Twitchy readers know, Rick Wilson is a boil on the butt of humanity. As our readers also know, Rick retweeted an eight-year-old tweet from Domino’s Pizza to Kaley McEnany thanking her for her compliment and telling them they killed their brand.

Yes, the tweet was eight years old.

Imagine digging up a perfunctory thank you from a social media intern *in 2012* and trying to cancel Dominos because it interacted with someone who…joined the Trump administration 8 years later. Rick Wilson has very little shame and somehow even fewer brain cells. pic.twitter.com/4wgBjf5pJ6 — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) June 16, 2020

Did we mention this guy is a boil on the butt of humanity?

Bro, breathe. It came through my timeline. No time was spent "digging it up." I know you had a bad day. Center and reset. https://t.co/9lx4PPAUpE — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 16, 2020

Yeah, bro.

Rick's clap back here is that he did a dumb thing without thinking rather than planning to do it. https://t.co/VmlsWwiu3v — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 16, 2020

It’s what trolls do.

This pizza segment has grown tiresome. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 3, 2014

But Jerry Dunleavy was just gettin’ started.

What’s interesting (hilarious, karmic, typical, etc) is Rick himself has a bunch of old tweets that are ‘killing’ his current pro-Biden ‘brand’.

This is somethin’ else, folks.

You couldn't make Biden up as a literary character he's so whacked. #tcot #biden http://bit.ly/NGHx8 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 17, 2009

Commissar Biden defends the Five Year Plan uh, I mean the Stimulus. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 3, 2009

Commissar Biden.

Nice.

Iraq partition fantasists were always fools at best (I'm looking at you, Biden). Good news from Iraq. http://bit.ly/9noKH — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 1, 2009

Why Biden's strategy will revive Al Qaeda: Tom Barnett has forgotten more about geopolitics than Biden will ever know. http://bit.ly/4kfDT1 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 16, 2009

He went from thinking Biden’s strategy will revive Al Qaeda to supporting him for president.

Alrighty then.

McChrystal was wrong to tell the media Joseph of Arabia Biden and Eikenberry are a dilettante and an ass-covering weasel, respectively. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 22, 2010

I wouldn't trust Jones, Eikenberry and Biden to run an Arby's, but that doesn't make what McChrystal did right. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 22, 2010

I believe it include the phrase "In the history of Sen Biden's wildly irresponsible ideas, key escrow sets a new standard for stupid." — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 31, 2011

History of Sen. Biden’s wildly irresponsible ideas …

Wow…Joe Biden, America's greatest living national jackass, strikes again. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 1, 2011

Note, Wilson’s ‘group’ has endorsed this national jackass.

See, this is why Joe Biden isn't allowed to tweet without adult supervision. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 1, 2011

This is why Rick shouldn’t be allowed to tweet without adult supervision.

Joe Biden, being only vaguely self-aware, is obviously unable to understand what he did today. Any grownups at the WH? Anyone? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 1, 2011

Ewwwwww. RT @RosieGray: Biden: "I promise you, the president has a big stick." TMI — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 26, 2012

Is this the part where Biden wears Bin Laden's scalp like a hat? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 26, 2012

Schrodinger's cat has nothing on the Obama/Biden view on gay marriage. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 6, 2012

Biden is entirely a creature of the Beltway, and aside from some shouted populist bullshit, has a constituency of DC reporters. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 11, 2012

A creature of the beltway … that he’s endorsed.

Does Joe Biden really want to start a discussion of the values of candidates' fathers, including his own? #whatittakes — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 13, 2012

Interesting how Biden’s values have magically shifted to a place where Wilson is not only ok with the man, but has endorsed him.

In fairness to Joe Biden, he gets confused as to which of the 57 states he's in. http://t.co/qYFwjru5 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 14, 2012

See, this is funny.

We miss this Rick Wilson.

Joe Biden’s beloved status Washington’s press circle has always protected him from his own verbal incontinence. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 14, 2012

After contemplating Joe Biden’s very dark turn on the “chains” comment, I am reminded that, like fish, campaigns rot from the head down. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 15, 2012

The central lesson of Biden’s egregious race-baiting is how media hyper-alertness to racial matters is selective and entirely partisan. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 15, 2012

Race-baiting.

Boy was he right about that.

Dear reporters: any of you asked Colin Powell about Joe Biden’s racially-charged “chains” comment? You’re welcome! — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 16, 2012

Is there a Dump Joe "Fredo" Biden countdown app yet? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 16, 2012

Ewwwwww RT @Drudge_Siren: Biden Kisses Supporter on Lips… http://t.co/kQXTHEYy — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 31, 2012

There's a creepy old man with bad hair plugs wandering Tampa and speaking in tongues? It's another fun-packed episode of "Biden or Hobo?" — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 21, 2012

He still does this, Rick. Just FYI.

But you know, ORANGE MAN BAD.

@aburnspolitico I decry Biden's racial dog whistles. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 2, 2012

Biden is looking basically, to use a term of art, like a total dick. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 12, 2012

Biden is clinically insane. That's the only conclusion I can reach. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 12, 2012

And now he wants the guy to be president.

Laughable.

Here comes Joe "I'm A Catholic, Except for the Third Trimester Abortions" Biden — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 12, 2012

Biden "I've been a practicing Catholic except for the infanticide!" — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 12, 2012

Rick should’ve stuck with being an actual conservative, this is good stuff.

THIS is why this editor used to think he kicked all sorts of a*s.

It's Joe "I'm a practicing Catholic except for being cool with China's forces abortions and sterilization program" Biden. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 12, 2012

Biden looks remarkably like one of those Japanese uncanny valley face robots. #sotu — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 13, 2013

Still does.

BREAKING: Official Biden Portrait Released: http://t.co/kw5NReVJex — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 25, 2013

Joe Biden's descent into madness continues http://t.co/tyOKfcpUIV — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) February 28, 2013

I see Joe "Smack My Bitch Upside The Head" Biden's comment on slapping women has been memory-holed. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 13, 2013

Is Biden wearing his lifelike Don Young mask again? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 29, 2013

"Weekly Standard Reveals Recording of Biden, Muttering Into His Soup" — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 9, 2013

Antigravitas. That's Joe Biden's superpower. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 9, 2013

No, let me remind you again, Washington press…Joe Biden is a moron. A charming, affable moron, but a moron by any standard. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 15, 2013

If I don't find a way to filter Biden's ginormous fake choppers out of my timeline, I'm going to have nightmares about nutcrackers. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 17, 2014

@EWErickson It's Biden. It could have been worse. There was a good chance he might call them "the Yellow Peril" — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 19, 2014

"Cocaine is one hell of a drug." – Hunter Biden — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 16, 2014

@NayroozB You realize I'm mocking Biden's well-known lack of self-awareness and intellectual horsepower, yes? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 23, 2015

Remember when then-Senator Biden went the the Sovs 79 and said he didn't give a shit about Soviet dissidents? Pepperidge Farms Remembers. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 10, 2015

Wait wait wait wait wait. Joe Biden is saying something about dignity? Tell me more! pic.twitter.com/TjXKePVzBn — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 10, 2015

Vice President Biden, avatar of dignity pic.twitter.com/TXvAlh5TNO — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) March 10, 2015

America's most creepy: Joe Biden apparently put a baby's pacifier in his mouth http://t.co/F3roVPXnS1 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) April 9, 2015

Couple extras … yeah, we know this is long but it really shows you how fake he either was being then, or he’s being now.

Has #blacklivesmatter disrupted a Hillary event? You know, the whitest woman in America? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 9, 2015

Krugman ignores the “never go full-retard” rule http://t.co/DML3qblb — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 11, 2013

Apparently, Rick Wilson ignores that rule as well.

Yes, I once tweeted terrible, critical things about Joe Biden. The Trump Internet Javert Squad thinks those things are revelatory, and they are…but about them more than me. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 16, 2020

Keep telling yourself that, Rick.

Seriously.

