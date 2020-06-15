The attempt to “name and shame” in the age of Trump (and his press secretary) has officially gone to new lengths, and Rick Wilson helped demonstrate:

So what’s the problem at hand? It goes back to November of 2012 when McEnany game Domino’s a compliment on their pizza:

@kayleighmcenany That's one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT! — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) November 9, 2012

SCANDAL! *Eye roll*

Rick is mad about a Domino's tweet from eight years ago https://t.co/eMmve5TkAj — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) June 16, 2020

Rick Wilson joins the mob….declaring Dominos dead from responding to what at the time was just a random customer on Twitter, who became the Press Secretary 8 years later. https://t.co/7sHyj2ut5x — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 16, 2020

People are trying to cancel Domino's because 8 years ago Kayleigh McEnany, who was unknown and in college at the time, tweeted them a compliment about their pizza and they said thank you. — neontaster (@neontaster) June 16, 2020

That’s special, isn’t it?

Imagine digging up a perfunctory thank you from a social media intern *in 2012* and trying to cancel Dominos because it interacted with someone who…joined the Trump administration 8 years later. Rick Wilson has very little shame and somehow even fewer brain cells. pic.twitter.com/4wgBjf5pJ6 — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) June 16, 2020

They killed it 8 years ago? Dude, c’mon. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 16, 2020

Poor little Rick, he’s obviously a tad slow. Like 8 years slow. — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) June 16, 2020

It’s legit from 2012 Rick. Find something else to be angry about — Cam (@Camrynhuh) June 16, 2020

I just order @dominos because Rick Wilson’s panties are bleeding. pic.twitter.com/w2ATxZu4tQ — Stank Rogers ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RogersStank) June 16, 2020

Narrator: Rick didn't know the definition of the word "Just" — Ferris Fueller (@ffueller) June 16, 2020

2012.

Grow up old man. — Christina O'Connor🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@girls1rule) June 16, 2020

Just when I thought you couldn't get any dumber…. https://t.co/vTB43KT0ml — Denny Hodge (@The_Mad_Won) June 16, 2020

And the year is still young.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated to include additional tweets.