The attempt to “name and shame” in the age of Trump (and his press secretary) has officially gone to new lengths, and Rick Wilson helped demonstrate:
You just killed your brand. #ETTD https://t.co/NdGee87xvH
— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 16, 2020
So what’s the problem at hand? It goes back to November of 2012 when McEnany game Domino’s a compliment on their pizza:
@kayleighmcenany That's one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT!
— Domino's Pizza (@dominos) November 9, 2012
SCANDAL! *Eye roll*
Rick is mad about a Domino's tweet from eight years ago https://t.co/eMmve5TkAj
— Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) June 16, 2020
Rick Wilson joins the mob….declaring Dominos dead from responding to what at the time was just a random customer on Twitter, who became the Press Secretary 8 years later. https://t.co/7sHyj2ut5x
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 16, 2020
People are trying to cancel Domino's because 8 years ago Kayleigh McEnany, who was unknown and in college at the time, tweeted them a compliment about their pizza and they said thank you.
— neontaster (@neontaster) June 16, 2020
That’s special, isn’t it?
Imagine digging up a perfunctory thank you from a social media intern *in 2012* and trying to cancel Dominos because it interacted with someone who…joined the Trump administration 8 years later.
Rick Wilson has very little shame and somehow even fewer brain cells. pic.twitter.com/4wgBjf5pJ6
— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) June 16, 2020
They killed it 8 years ago? Dude, c’mon.
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 16, 2020
Poor little Rick, he’s obviously a tad slow. Like 8 years slow.
— Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) June 16, 2020
It’s legit from 2012 Rick. Find something else to be angry about
— Cam (@Camrynhuh) June 16, 2020
I just order @dominos because Rick Wilson’s panties are bleeding. pic.twitter.com/w2ATxZu4tQ
— Stank Rogers ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RogersStank) June 16, 2020
Narrator: Rick didn't know the definition of the word "Just"
— Ferris Fueller (@ffueller) June 16, 2020
2012.
Grow up old man.
— Christina O'Connor🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@girls1rule) June 16, 2020
Just when I thought you couldn't get any dumber…. https://t.co/vTB43KT0ml
— Denny Hodge (@The_Mad_Won) June 16, 2020
And the year is still young.
Editor’s note: This post has been updated to include additional tweets.