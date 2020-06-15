The attempt to “name and shame” in the age of Trump (and his press secretary) has officially gone to new lengths, and Rick Wilson helped demonstrate:

So what’s the problem at hand? It goes back to November of 2012 when McEnany game Domino’s a compliment on their pizza:

SCANDAL! *Eye roll*

Trending

That’s special, isn’t it?

And the year is still young.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated to include additional tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dominoes PizzaKayleigh McEnanyRick Wilson