If you spend any time at all on Twitter you have likely seen the Left trying (and failing spectacularly) to use the ‘Karen’ dig. The fact they can’t quite figure out how to use it the right way tells you they are well and truly THE Karen of all Karens.

Like Politico’s Tim Alberta, insisting that the Left losing their collective sh*t over Mike Gundy wearing an OAN t-shirt isn’t cancel culture.

Did he really think anyone would buy this?

Don’t answer that.

It’s not about censorship or snowflakes. It’s about self-awareness. You coach Big 12 football. Your job is to lead & develop young men, most of them black. They’re living history right now—and you, their leader, think it’s cool to get photographed wearing OAN gear? Gtfoh. #gundy — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) June 16, 2020

What’s wrong with an OAN t-shirt?

And nope, this ain’t cancel culture. I don’t want Gundy fired. I want him to grow. The man’s job depends on sitting inside black family rooms and convincing parents that he cares about their sons. It would help if he understood what this moment in history means to them. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) June 16, 2020

He wants him to GROW.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What sort of egotistical dill-hole thinks he has the right to tell another grown man ‘he needs to grow’ because he wore a T-SHIRT?!! Who empowered Tim to be the keeper of all t-shirts?

So stupid.

Seriously, we are living through the dumbest time in history in this country, right now.

People explained to ol’ Tim here why his tweets were stupid BUT instead of really hearing them he got super defensive …

The usual suspects in my timeline want to make this about something bigger. But it’s not! Gundy is free to wear a OAN shirt; I’m free to call him dumb and tone-deaf; you’re free to defend a conspiracy-fueled progaganda machine as a legitimate source of information. America, baby. — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) June 16, 2020

America, baby.

We’re not sure he understands exactly what that means.

Baby.

Don’t you DARE wear a Politico shirt!

And when we say that, we don’t want you fired, we just want you to GROW. *eye roll*

Did you truly start this twitter thread by saying it is about “self-awareness” & then end it by calling another news outlet “a conspiracy-fueled propaganda machine as a legitimate source of information” while you work at politico? And you didn’t do it ironically? Amazing. — Nathan Dahm (@NathanDahm) June 16, 2020

Right?

Speaking of football, clumsy job of moving the goalposts. pic.twitter.com/8AwBF8e00a — Alex Jeffries 🔥 (@the1codemonkey) June 16, 2020

Wear only shirts approved by woke political and social arbiters. Marxist, baby. — David Lee Ritter 🌿 (@DavidLeeRitter) June 16, 2020

No what’s insulting is you a “journalist” feeling you have the right to ‘prescribe’ what he needs to do to atone for his T-Shirt sins. You’re moral high ground won’t save you when the woke mob comes for you. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) June 16, 2020

You seek the destruction of America and then when the heat is on, “America, baby!” You hide behind it like that rat-faced kid runs to momma after kicking someone in the balls. — Chas X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) June 16, 2020

So in other words, your prejudice and bigotry is ok. — V (@TMIWITW) June 16, 2020

Your rant is actually completely tone-deaf. There's absolutely no self-awareness in what you're saying. — Prince of Doges 🇺🇸 (@princeofdoges) June 16, 2020

You people are tedious, predictable and useless. — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) June 16, 2020

Sums them up perfectly.

***

