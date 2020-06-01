Antifa handing out bricks? We’re seeing palettes of bricks randomly and magically showing up in neighborhoods where people, especially black people, are protesting.

Now, why oh why would they do that?

This video of a black woman ripping a car full of white people a new one for handing out bricks is AWESOME.

Watch (warning, language but they SO deserve it):

You can hear the woman in the back apologizing and freaking out.

EL OH EL.

Get ’em.

And seriously, WTF is with the bricks magically showing up?

Clearly, people are waking up.

This woman is proof.

Seriously.

And then just TEARS into them.

So great.

Something strange is definitely afoot at the Circle K.

***

