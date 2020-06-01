Antifa underestimated people at these protests.

At least that’s what we’re seeing more and more as footage is shared in social media.

For example, watch these protesters take DOWN a skinny, little Antifa punk trying to start some violence.

This is so great.

“TAKE HIS ASS!” Rioter causing damage is detained & handed over to police by peaceful protesters in D.C. pic.twitter.com/AHTGCSxv6x — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 1, 2020

Little bast*rd was trying to destroy the sidewalk.

And they delivered him to the police.

Greg Gutfeld had this to say as he shared the footage:

perfect world: BLM destroys antifa.

and we all help them. https://t.co/R63b4ASWzY — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 1, 2020

‘And we all help them.’

Huh, who’da thunk Antifa could actually bring Americans together?

Probably NOT their end goal, just saying.

First, what was he smashing with the hammer? Second, notice how he seemed more concerned about protecting his identity. Does Antifa punish their members if they are caught in camera? Dude looked kinda old. — Dion To Slot (@mrcody) June 1, 2020

It looks like he was trying to break up the sidewalk.

At 0:17 he is more concern about hiding his face. Would be nice to know who this guy is. pic.twitter.com/vZynFrbMMK — JessT (@jessT2505) June 1, 2020

What dreams may come — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) June 1, 2020

Warms the cockles of my heart. — Edward Ahlsen-GIrard (@efagirard) June 1, 2020

LOL. literally black bloc antifa. pic.twitter.com/hxbT3s4gty — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) June 1, 2020

Would love for that to happen. — Josh (@audrum1) June 1, 2020

Americans will stand together.

Sorry, not sorry, Antifa.

***

