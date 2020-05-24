Sounds like Joe Biden’s comment to Charlamagne Tha God during ‘The Breakfast Club’ about how black people who don’t know if they’re going to vote for him ‘ain’t black’ did more damage than Democrats realized. Charlamagne was on with Joy Reid this morning and had this to say:

.@cthagod: It has to come to a point where we stop putting the burden on black voters to show up for Democrats, and start putting the burden on Democrats to show up for black voters. #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/jsYWRI2smw — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) May 24, 2020

Yes, Democrats take the black vote for granted.

Yes, Democrats think they own the black vote.

Clearly.

Biden said the quiet part out loud and no amount of apologizing or claiming he was too ‘cavalier’ will change that.

nice interview @JoyAnnReid @cthagod was great. He put in the work — daphne barconey (@deebarc1) May 24, 2020

It’s fascinating to read through the comments on this interview because they only support what he said about being told how to vote and what to do because ORANGE MAN BAD.

They proved his point:

OMG stop dividing — Rosie (@BoulderDaisy) May 24, 2020

Stop dividing?

Huh.

And in the meantime we have a destructive clown in the WH. Now if Joe biden wasnt on his show would he cthgod be on the show today. I get it but sometimes we have to pick our battles. No one that I know wants 4more yrs of Trump. — Lisa Millsap (@millsap_lisa) May 24, 2020

So vote how we tell you?

C’mon you guys.

Ok we get it. Are you going to run the same point of the clip to every panel you have on for the next two hours? — Tenace55 (@peace4us55) May 24, 2020

They really, really want this to go away.

Wonder why.

This is a superficial take. Many Black folk feel that Democrats don't go far enough in terms of policy and should do more. But @cthagod talks as if the GOP presents an alternative for Black folk when it caters to white supremacists and has exacerbated disparities among POC. — junisb9 (@Junisb9) May 24, 2020

That’s not what he said, at all.

Shouldn't you also be recognizing the fact that Biden apologized for those comments? This comes down to whether you want help in November or not for the next 40 years. It really is that simple. — Kvandusen 🍑 (@Kvandusen1) May 24, 2020

The racist white guy didn’t mean to be racist and c’mon, he said he was sorry.

It’s not that simple.

Democrats have a real problem here, a problem they’ve had for decades and instead of trying to fix it, they ignore or shut down those voices calling them out. Sounds to us like some people are done letting it go … we’ll see.

***

Related:

AG takes Gov. GRETCH Whitmer and her lockdown APART in 1 helluva fact-check thread (includes nursing home beating incident)

Best. Thread. EVER –> Tweep shares thread about his ‘transformation’ since Joe Biden revoked his ‘black card’ and LOL

OMG! QUICK! CALL 9-1-1! S.E. Cupp literally SHAKING over footage of Americans being FREE at the Lake of the Ozarks