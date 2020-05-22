Welp.

Sounds like Dr. Fauci is switching gears from the ‘we must stay locked down for ELEVENTY MILLION BILLION YEARS to save lives’ to ‘staying shut down too long is stupid and could do some serious damage.’

Gosh, who’da thunk it?

Dr. Anthony Fauci says staying closed for too long could cause 'irreparable damage' https://t.co/nPfMD310O1 — CNBC (@CNBC) May 22, 2020

From CNBC:

Stay-at-home orders intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus could end up causing “irreparable damage” if imposed for too long, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNBC on Friday. “I don’t want people to think that any of us feel that staying locked down for a prolonged period of time is the way to go,” Fauci said during an interview with CNBC’s Meg Tirrell on “Halftime Report.” He said the U.S. had to institute severe measures because Covid-19 cases were exploding then. “But now is the time, depending upon where you are and what your situation is, to begin to seriously look at reopening the economy, reopening the country to try to get back to some degree of normal.”

Ya’ don’t say?

You think? — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) May 22, 2020

Where has he been the last month or so?

So does this make him a grandma killer? — Ken Rusnak (@KenRusnak) May 22, 2020

We’ll have to check the Left’s playbook today, it changes a lot.

Glad to see he caught up with the rest of us on this. — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) May 22, 2020

Right?

A little late here, Doctor! — Lock Down Lunacy (@HomeySanders) May 22, 2020

This is rich — Jonny Cabernet (@Inflatulation) May 22, 2020

Oh. NOW you say this out loud and to the public. Newsflash! Many of us regulars have been crying this out for a while now. You’re a day late and millions of dollars short Buck-O! — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) May 22, 2020

Nice of Fauci to catch up with the rest of us.

***

