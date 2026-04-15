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Trans Journalist Who Keeps Getting Mistaken for Her Trans Colleague Has a Theory

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on April 15, 2026
Twitchy

Looking at this photo, who exactly is mistaking one of these Chicago Sun-Times journalists for the other one? There's more than a foot difference in height, for one thing. Ellery Jones, the innovation editor at the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ, says that he's often mistaken for journalist Violet Miller, who may or may not be trans — the story doesn't mention if Miller is, but Miller's Reddit profile has a trans flag and she/her pronouns. Jones refers to her as a woman, but we know what that's worth. We think this is a saga of "all trans women look the same."

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Jones writes:

Many of my nonwhite friends and co-workers are intimately familiar with the cross-race effect. It's a well-documented phenomenon: People tend to have a much easier time differentiating between faces within their own race or ethnic group.

But I've found it also applies to transgender people, and trans women in particular. Violet is not the only woman for whom I am frequently mistaken. This happens at church, on the street, at professional conferences — even the hair salon, where recently another customer insisted that we had talked for nearly an hour at a party I definitely did not go to.

The exact cause of the cross-race effect isn't settled science, but I've noticed some trends in my personal life. I don't think these mistakes come from a place of malice or transphobia. Frequently, people give me compliments that are meant for Violet and vice versa.

The common theme in my experience? Most people just don't know any trans women.

Maybe because there aren't as many trans women as we've been led to believe.

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That's the impression that we're getting, hence the "people don't know enough trans women to tell them apart." We can tell them apart from women.

So, the solution to this critical problem is to get to know more trans women. How will we know they're trans? Trans women are women, including those who can't stop talking about how they're trans.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CHICAGO FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

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