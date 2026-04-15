Lefty Media Has a Breakdown Amid Reports About Who DNI Tulsi Gabbard Might Refer for Criminal Prosecution

Over the last few days we've been talking about declassified documents from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard that confirm the 2020 impeachment effort against Donald Trump during his first term was a giant pile of manufactured BS.

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Newly-declassified records expose how deep state actors within the Intelligence Community concocted a false narrative that Congress used to usurp the will of the American people and impeach duly-elected President @realDonaldTrump in 2019.



Today, we reveal the truth 👇… pic.twitter.com/oLXW5nqi2n — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) April 13, 2026

Investigative journalist Catherine Herridge covered the story quite a bit, including Adam Schiff's part in inventing and pushing the false narrative:

NEW RECORDS VIA @DNIGabbard @RepRickCrawford ATKINSON TRANSCRIPTS



- First Trump Impeachment + Whistleblower Motive



Whistleblower met with Democrats on House Intelligence Committee (then led by Adam Schiff) BEFORE reporting his allegations to the Intelligence Community… pic.twitter.com/x7A1IxHLLO — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) April 13, 2026

The full post above from Herridge:

First Trump Impeachment + Whistleblower Motive Whistleblower met with Democrats on House Intelligence Committee (then led by Adam Schiff) BEFORE reporting his allegations to the Intelligence Community Inspector General. October 2019: then Congressman now @CIADirector Ratcliffe nailed the timeline in a closed door briefing with Intelligence Community Watchdog Michael Atkinson. - Trump/Zelensky call July 25th 2019 - Whistleblower complaint filed August 12th - Ratcliffe questioned what happened during those 18 days. Ratcliffe: The whistleblower did not disclose to you that he or she had contact with HPSCI (House Intelligence Committee)? Atkinson: The answer to that is yes. The answer to that is yes. Atkinson: On the urgent disclosure form, there's a question that the complainant is asked about who they have reported the violation to...and one of the boxes is the congressional intelligence committees. The complainant did not check that box.

Here's more from Herridge from our story a couple days ago:

NEW: WHISTLEBLOWER 2019 TRUMP IMPEACHMENT

- Registered Democrat

- "had a prior professional relationship with one of the Democratic Presidential candidates," according to newly released transcripts from the Intelligence Community watchdog Michael Atkinson.



In a 2019 briefing… https://t.co/AxPoXsh0Bi pic.twitter.com/YJrrsI6chW — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) April 13, 2026

.@RepRickCrawford statement



“There have been many questions and concerns about these Atkinson transcripts, which have been withheld from the American public for far too long,” said Chairman Crawford. “I hope that the release of these transcripts allows the American people to… — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) April 13, 2026

Accountability has been demanded, and hopefully that's what's on the way.

There are reports that the "whistleblower" (and hopefully all the other enablers like Adam Schiff) could be in some hot water:

BREAKING: DNI Tulsi Gabbard has just sent CRIMINAL REFERRALS to the DOJ for the “whistleblower” who lied and sparked President Trump’s 2019 impeachment, per Fox’s @BrookeSingman



Time to see some DEEP STATE ARRESTS! 🔥



She also sent a referral for the ex-intelligence community… pic.twitter.com/fVHv2Ue2Y8 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 15, 2026

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The lefty media's now going into meltdown mode because actual accountability is a foreign concept for the lying libs:

BREAKING on MS NOW:



Tulsi Gabbard just referred the whistleblower whose complaint led to the first impeachment of Trump — and the Inspector General who deemed the complaint "credible" — for possible criminal prosecution by the Trump Justice Department. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 15, 2026

Uh oh!

BREAKING — Trump’s DOJ reportedly wants to prosecute the whistleblower who triggered his first impeachment.



Retaliation is a confession.



We’ll defend that patriot — and fight Trump’s thuggish retaliation. — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) April 15, 2026

BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard just referred the whistleblower who triggered Trump’s first impeachment for criminal prosecution.



Also referred: the Inspector General who called the complaint credible.



Let that sink in.



The government is now prosecuting people for telling the truth… — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 15, 2026

"Telling the truth"?

That's not what actually happened.

The guy was NOT a real whistle blower. He and anyone that participated needs to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. — ComputerSage (@ComputerSageJAB) April 16, 2026

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Ciamarella and Atkinson can’t the the only fall guys for this coup.



It must continue up to the very top! — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) April 16, 2026

The Left needs to be made to eat their words of "no one is above the law."

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Adam Schiff and SO many others.

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