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Lefty Media Has a Breakdown Amid Reports About Who DNI Tulsi Gabbard Might Refer for Criminal Prosecution

Doug P. | 10:10 PM on April 15, 2026
Meme

Over the last few days we've been talking about declassified documents from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard that confirm the 2020 impeachment effort against Donald Trump during his first term was a giant pile of manufactured BS. 

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Investigative journalist Catherine Herridge covered the story quite a bit, including Adam Schiff's part in inventing and pushing the false narrative:

The full post above from Herridge:

First Trump Impeachment + Whistleblower Motive

Whistleblower met with Democrats on House Intelligence Committee (then led by Adam Schiff) BEFORE reporting his allegations to the Intelligence Community Inspector General. October 2019: then Congressman now @CIADirector Ratcliffe nailed the timeline in a closed door briefing with Intelligence Community Watchdog Michael Atkinson. 

- Trump/Zelensky call July 25th 2019 

- Whistleblower complaint filed August 12th 

- Ratcliffe questioned what happened during those 18 days. Ratcliffe: The whistleblower did not disclose to you that he or she had contact with HPSCI (House Intelligence Committee)?

Atkinson: The answer to that is yes. The answer to that is yes. 

Atkinson: On the urgent disclosure form, there's a question that the complainant is asked about who they have reported the violation to...and one of the boxes is the congressional intelligence committees. The complainant did not check that box.

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Here's more from Herridge from our story a couple days ago:

Accountability has been demanded, and hopefully that's what's on the way.

There are reports that the "whistleblower" (and hopefully all the other enablers like Adam Schiff) could be in some hot water: 

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The lefty media's now going into meltdown mode because actual accountability is a foreign concept for the lying libs: 

Uh oh!

"Telling the truth"?

That's not what actually happened. 

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The Left needs to be made to eat their words of "no one is above the law." 

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Adam Schiff and SO many others. 

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