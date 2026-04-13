Catherine Herridge Shares Declassified Doc Drop (Adam Schiff Told HUGE Lies About Trump Whistleblower)

It's painfully obvious that if the Democrats win back the House in the November midterms we can look forward to a long parade of impeachment efforts against President Trump. The Dems would of course tell any lie they deem necessary in order to keep the process moving forward, and we know this because that's what happened in order to kick off an impeachment inquiry during Trump's first term.

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That inquiry was based on a whistleblower complaint about Trump, Ukraine and the 2020 U.S. election. Schiff, who was at the time in the House, brought forward the complaint and claimed that he didn't know the whistleblower's identity and had never met with or spoken to the person.

Tulsi Gabbard has declassified some documents that indicate Schiff was lying (again):

NEW RECORDS VIA @DNIGabbard @RepRickCrawford ATKINSON TRANSCRIPTS



- First Trump Impeachment + Whistleblower Motive



Whistleblower met with Democrats on House Intelligence Committee (then led by Adam Schiff) BEFORE reporting his allegations to the Intelligence Community… pic.twitter.com/x7A1IxHLLO — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) April 13, 2026

The full post above from Herridge:

First Trump Impeachment + Whistleblower Motive Whistleblower met with Democrats on House Intelligence Committee (then led by Adam Schiff) BEFORE reporting his allegations to the Intelligence Community Inspector General. October 2019: then Congressman now @CIADirector Ratcliffe nailed the timeline in a closed door briefing with Intelligence Community Watchdog Michael Atkinson. - Trump/Zelensky call July 25th 2019 - Whistleblower complaint filed August 12th - Ratcliffe questioned what happened during those 18 days. Ratcliffe: The whistleblower did not disclose to you that he or she had contact with HPSCI (House Intelligence Committee)? Atkinson: The answer to that is yes. The answer to that is yes. Atkinson: On the urgent disclosure form, there's a question that the complainant is asked about who they have reported the violation to...and one of the boxes is the congressional intelligence committees. The complainant did not check that box.

More:

NEW: WHISTLEBLOWER 2019 TRUMP IMPEACHMENT

- Registered Democrat

- "had a prior professional relationship with one of the Democratic Presidential candidates," according to newly released transcripts from the Intelligence Community watchdog Michael Atkinson.



In a 2019 briefing… https://t.co/AxPoXsh0Bi pic.twitter.com/YJrrsI6chW — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) April 13, 2026

.@RepRickCrawford statement



“There have been many questions and concerns about these Atkinson transcripts, which have been withheld from the American public for far too long,” said Chairman Crawford. “I hope that the release of these transcripts allows the American people to… — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) April 13, 2026

Add it all up and this flashback from Schiff via @mazemoore has aged predictably (it was obvious at the time Schiff was lying, because, well, he's Adam Schiff):

Here’s Adam Schiff lying, claiming that he doesn’t know who the whistleblower is. Laughable lie.



Schiff needs to face accountability for his years of lying.pic.twitter.com/GAK2ulP0q7 https://t.co/AQxdnkFsZV — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 13, 2026

Will Schiff ever face accountability?

BOOM!!! The Atkinson transcripts just dropped and they are devasting.



The so-called "whistleblower" who triggered Trump’s first impeachment didn’t just magically appear with dirt on the Trump-Zelensky call.



He was meeting with Adam Schiff’s House Intelligence Committee… https://t.co/WdTqKPRjkH — Flopping Aces (@FloppingAces) April 13, 2026

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I cannot stress how important this could be. It looks like both the Steele Dossier AND the impeachment were coordinated in a political manner. https://t.co/QPDeiSR8d9 — Eric Garland (@ericgarland) April 13, 2026

The Democrats will absolutely do things like that again if they regain the House.

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