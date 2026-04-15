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Jim Acosta Confirms That Trump Has Published Another ‘Crazy Jesus Post’

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 15, 2026
Sam J.

There was a big hubbub on Sunday night when President Donald Trump, after "attacking" Pope Leo by calling him "too liberal," posted a meme to Truth Social that seemed to depict him as a Christ-like figure. Trump took the post down, but podcaster Jim Acosta has been keeping an eye on Truth Social and is reporting that Trump has done it again: he's tweeted another crazy Jesus post. Acosta even logged on to Truth Social to confirm it was real.

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That picture gets cut off, so here's the original from Irish for Trump:

Yes, Trump reposted it with the message, "The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!! President DJT."

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Well, that's because you're a crazy Jesus lady.

And here's where we post the collage of the media depicting President Obama with a halo:

We don't remember Acosta calling Newsweek's Pride halo over Obama's head crazy.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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Tags:

CHRISTIANITY DONALD TRUMP JIM ACOSTA TRUTH SOCIAL

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