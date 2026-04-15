Jim Acosta Confirms That Trump Has Published Another ‘Crazy Jesus Post’

There was a big hubbub on Sunday night when President Donald Trump, after "attacking" Pope Leo by calling him "too liberal," posted a meme to Truth Social that seemed to depict him as a Christ-like figure. Trump took the post down, but podcaster Jim Acosta has been keeping an eye on Truth Social and is reporting that Trump has done it again: he's tweeted another crazy Jesus post. Acosta even logged on to Truth Social to confirm it was real.

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Trump has done it again, tweeting another crazy Jesus post. Yes I confirmed on his Truth Social to be sure. Here’s the latest: pic.twitter.com/x3JqeDdMkn — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 15, 2026

That picture gets cut off, so here's the original from Irish for Trump:

Yes, Trump reposted it with the message, "The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!! President DJT."

And? Jesus is hugging him. What's your problem with this demon seed? — Ultra MEGA MAGA Boss Lady (@AmericanGal2021) April 15, 2026

What's wrong with it?



You feeble fucks grasp at anything and end up making yourselves appear the fools. — Tybernicus (@Tybernicus17) April 15, 2026

For him saying he thinks it’s nice?

Slow news day? — The Great Gats🐝 (@Gardyloo_Alert) April 15, 2026

I don’t care. If he posts a picture with Jesus hugging him, good for him.



Democrats hyperventilating on every little thing is exhausting. — Ack Teacher (@AckTeacher) April 15, 2026

With just a picture and a post, he can render his opponents apoplectic, screechy, and rude. — John (@RealJohnShoe) April 15, 2026

Jesus loves everyone. Including Donald Trump and even you. I'm sorry that this gives you the sads. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) April 15, 2026

What’s wrong with this one? Many of us believe the hand of the Lord is on President Trump. — GranAnn (@AnnStokes55) April 15, 2026

Oh no, a depiction of Christ hugging him… oh the humanity…. pic.twitter.com/c82kpOZ7tv — Gᵢₗₗy ₐₘy 👁️C U! (@SingForJoy44) April 15, 2026

Literally not offensive at all — Cory Wilson (@The_Cormaster) April 15, 2026

There is absolutely nothing wrong with this one, though. Unless Jesus ministering to someone bothers you, little Jimmy. — evandariel (@evandariel1) April 15, 2026

A hug from Jesus is triggering? I get hugs from Jesus all the time.



I’m sorry you don’t. — Goldielocks 1776 (@GoldieLocks1776) April 15, 2026

Well, that's because you're a crazy Jesus lady.

LOL - you are so easily trolled. — Rudy Schulz (@RudySchulz1) April 15, 2026

And here's where we post the collage of the media depicting President Obama with a halo:

We don't remember Acosta calling Newsweek's Pride halo over Obama's head crazy.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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