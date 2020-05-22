Like many other black Americans, Marc Lamont Hill appears to be very angry about Joe Biden’s racist and unacceptable comments from this morning when he told black people if they aren’t voting for him then ‘they ain’t black.’ He had this to say:

This Joe Biden interview is precisely why we gotta stop giving White people “invitations to the cookout” or fictive kinship status like “uncle.” We can no longer applaud and reward liberal white people for showing basic decency or, worse, merely hiding their racism. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 22, 2020

‘We can no longer applaud and reward liberal white people for showing basic decency or, worse, merely hiding their racism.’

Bingo.

Guess Biden’s biggest fanboy, Chris D. Jackson (who we’ve never heard of before today) didn’t like Marc’s tweet:

Ok?

Imagine lecturing others on race when you voted for Jill Stein. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 22, 2020

Imagine being an annoying white guy lecturing a black man on racism.

Jill Stein's ticket was the only one with a Black person on it in 2016, my dude. — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) May 22, 2020

I love how this White man is telling me that I can't be offended at an anti-Black joke because I didn't vote for Hillary Clinton. This is Biden-level arrogance. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 22, 2020

There’s a reason he’s a Biden fanboy.

Get offended. I could care less. I'm sure you're voting third party again as well. — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 22, 2020

Clearly Chris does care, otherwise, he wouldn’t be shrieking at Marc.

*couldn't. and that's exactly the problem. You don't care that Black people are offended about something Biden did, yet you want their votes. Why not just concede that it was a mistake? — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 22, 2020

Because it was said in jest and wasn't a mistake. Do we need to dig up statements you have made about blacks who support Trump? Have you been supportive of them? — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 22, 2020

And there it is … but TRUMP.

Weak.

***

