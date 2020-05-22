Yesterday Rep. Eric Swalwell was ‘Karensplaining’ his repugnant anti-Trump ad to Kristy Swanson (which seriously grossed her out) and now today he’s trying to pick a fight with Richard Grenell. We’re starting to wonder if he’s been eating paint chips in his spare time because HOOboy, what a maroon. Although it is possible the humiliation of being the first Democrat to drop out of the presidential primary plus being known as the dingus who farted loudly on live television might wear on the man …

Slight correction on your tweet: I trust FBI & Director Wray. I don’t trust @ODNIgov Directors @RichardGrenell or @RepRatcliffe. They’re the ones with the shovels burying evidence to protect @realDonaldTrump. https://t.co/geMiY8sjIq — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 22, 2020

They never learn.

Richard responded:

I’m letting the public see more info. You are the one who worked to hide the information you didn’t like. You listened to multiple people in classified hearings say they had no evidence and yet go on TV and say the opposite. Transparency is now a must! https://t.co/C0pKnneuoh — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 22, 2020

Nice sideways dig at Swalwell.

We’re not sure if he ignored it or wasn’t bright enough to realize what Richard said, but he did respond:

Thanks for showing up on Twitter. You never once came to brief the Intel Committee (First DNI Director who failed to do so). If you have nothing to hide, why don’t you release Flynn’s call with Russia? #ShowUsTheTape https://t.co/2CbV9O1xMA — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 22, 2020

Ask and ye shall receive, ya’ nob.

Those are coming. It’s very important for the public to see ALL of them. For too long the public has been misled. Just compare your committee’s transcripts to your public statements! #troubling https://t.co/gzyNJuQJDY — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 22, 2020

BOOM.

Just compare your committee’s transcripts to your public statements. Hrm.

Is it our imagination or was Richard sort of ‘warning’ Swalwell about what else is coming? What else he knows?

All the popcorn.

Yes, public farting boy @RepSwalwell , why are your (and pathological liar @AdamSchiff) public statements so at odds with the actual testimony? It's almost like Democrats are natural liars. . . they can't help themselves, huh? — Brian O'Kelley (@BrianOKelley1) May 22, 2020

Ooh, ooh, we know!

He’s calling you a liar, President @ericswalwell. You should weigh in. Your credibility is on the line. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) May 22, 2020

Totally.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

@RepSwalwell, I would say you just got bitch slapped, but you are too damn stupid. — RuskieBotski (@BotskiRuskie) May 22, 2020

🤣 Careful what you wish for. — It’s Not Cool to Coup – iJudo (@obligatoryasian) May 22, 2020

Yeah… a little troubling. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) May 22, 2020

Just a smidge.

We know, Eric has never been the sharpest tool in the shed but wow.

***

