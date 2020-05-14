We’re not saying James Clapper is guilty, y’all, but man, if he was trying to demonstrate how a guilty person behaves during a TV interview he NAILED IT.

This was something else.

Watch.

Clapper: I was unmasking Americans “once or twice a week” but “I don’t recall what prompted a request that was made on my behalf for unmasking” Flynn. pic.twitter.com/Tq0G8HlkhA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 14, 2020

He doesn’t recall what prompted him to unmask a 3-Star General who just happened to be on Trump’s team.

Really, dude?

BS. So much BS. In fact, this is so much BS that a bull could walk past it, look at it, and say, ‘Damn, that’s a LOT of BS.’

Clapper: ‘No, I did not” find evidence of Trump/Russia collusion pic.twitter.com/2g26y9naQ2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 14, 2020

Soooooo if James knew there was no collusion why didn’t he come forward and put a stop to all of the nonsense? You know what, don’t answer that, we know exactly why NONE OF THEM bothered to put a stop to it.

And we also know not one of the 53 people Schiff interviewed behind closed doors had proof of collusion but we digress.

As Clapper is asked about leaking to the press, his connection goes dead pic.twitter.com/k0HOygTBL9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 14, 2020

Isn’t THAT convenient?

The connection goes dead. Not his fault …

Right.

After Clapper returns, John Berman asks him specifically whether he leaked the Flynn call to David Ignatius. Clapper: “No, I did not.” [Note CNN chyron] pic.twitter.com/xkxNGaERLY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 14, 2020

CNN chyrons never let us down.

Clapper, asked whether he’ll accept Sen. Graham’s call to testify: "Given my age demographic, I’d be happy to come after I’ve been vaccinated for Covid-19 … I don’t particularly want to put my life or my wife’s in jeopardy” [says remote testimony possible] pic.twitter.com/IpVPItraIi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 14, 2020

Remote testimony because of the virus.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

‘Nuff said.

***

