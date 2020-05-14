We’re not saying James Clapper is guilty, y’all, but man, if he was trying to demonstrate how a guilty person behaves during a TV interview he NAILED IT.

This was something else.

Watch.

He doesn’t recall what prompted him to unmask a 3-Star General who just happened to be on Trump’s team.

Really, dude?

BS. So much BS. In fact, this is so much BS that a bull could walk past it, look at it, and say, ‘Damn, that’s a LOT of BS.’

Soooooo if James knew there was no collusion why didn’t he come forward and put a stop to all of the nonsense? You know what, don’t answer that, we know exactly why NONE OF THEM bothered to put a stop to it.

And we also know not one of the 53 people Schiff interviewed behind closed doors had proof of collusion but we digress.

Isn’t THAT convenient?

The connection goes dead. Not his fault …

Right.

CNN chyrons never let us down.

Remote testimony because of the virus.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

‘Nuff said.

***

