LOL, NO: Situation Room Officer Claims Mike Pence Was 'Close' to Being Killed on Jan. 6

January 6 has become a religious holiday to the left. No matter what happened on that day, they will hyperbolize the events to the highest degree they can, regardless of the facts. As the 2024 Presidential election approaches, we can expect to see even more of this from Democrat politicians, their media allies, and the innumerable sock puppets who follow them on Twitter.

After all, besides weaponizing abortion, what else do they have to run on? Joe Biden's 'accomplishments'?

HAHAHAHAHAHA ... sorry, we made ourselves laugh there for a minute.

One of the latest tall tales the left is now telling about January 6 is how then-Vice President Mike Pence's 'life was in danger.' They, of course, have no evidence for this, not even from the corrupt FBI, so they turn to the 'expert class' to justify the claim. In this case, that took the form of former White House Situation Room officer Mike Stiegler.

Former Situation Room officer says former Vice President Pence came “close” to being killed on Jan. 6, 2021, during the riot at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/iNTL2tQfPl — The Hill (@thehill) May 14, 2024

Stiegler offered 'details' in an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC's Good Morning, America.

'It’s important to me that we don’t forget that it did come that close, and that we did have discussions, ‘If we lose the [vice president,] if the 25th [Amendment] is invoked,’ Mike Stiegler said in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that aired Tuesday on 'Good Morning America,' in a clip highlighted by Mediate. “We started running through all of these game plans because it was getting close.' Stiegler also agreed with Stephanopoulos when he referred to the Jan. 6. riot as one 'of our own people' and 'inspired' by Trump.

Stiegler agreed with Stephanopoulos? Well, imagine that. What The Hill fails to report here is that Stiegler is featured in Stephanopoulos' new book about January 6, 'The Situation Room.' How convenient that he was available for a national TV interview with that same author.

Of course, Stiegler never details HOW 'it came close.' Because he can't. Yes, the Secret Service did take Pence to a garage when protesters were escorted into the Capitol. That is standard procedure. There is no indication from any notable authority, however, that Pence's life was ever in any actual danger.

But that's the left. Never let facts get in the way of a juicy narrative.

Twitter wasn't buying it for a second.

The Former Situation Room Officer is lying his ass off. https://t.co/t1jip3sykT — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) May 15, 2024

Ya think? He wouldn't be the first. During the Kangaroo Court January 6 Committee hearings, many witnesses were caught lying, from Cassidy Hutchingson to Capitol Police Officer Michael Fanone and many of his colleagues.

Just like AOC https://t.co/Lz0NAV9kY8 — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 14, 2024

Well, we will give Pence credit for one thing. At least he WAS in the Capitol when the protest was happening, unlike AOC. And yet, somehow she was almost killed AND almost sexually assaulted.

There are no facts to support this allegation in this piece. It's simply an opinion. ".. it was getting close." https://t.co/BmL1I7fAlR — President Kitchen Fire (@Dannyboy7293) May 15, 2024

Facts are superfluous and irrelevant when the person interviewing you about the events is Stephanopoulos.

RUN FOR YOUR LIFE, MR. VICE PRESIDENT. SHE'S GOT A TINY AMERICAN FLAG.

We hadn't seen Pence's life in that much danger since that fly landed on his head during the vice presidential debate.

only if that former officer pointed his own weapon at Pence. Otherwise there was no actual danger. — Darin Gillies (@dagsteel) May 14, 2024

How? Even the FBI has admitted they didn't find anyone with guns that day. Or even knives. The only person killed was an unarmed protester, a 110-lb girl, shot dead by a trigger-happy cop who got away with it. — Fried Eggs on Rice (@div_thought) May 14, 2024

Too bad Stiegler was never asked any of those questions in his puff ABC appearance.

Pence must have heard that Michael Byrd was shooting people. — jessinwis (@jessinwis) May 15, 2024

It's funny how the left is never concerned with or has any curiosity about the woman who actually was killed on January 6.

Not 'haha' funny, you understand.

It is the world's worst cologne.

Killed By who? How? By Flags and cell phones. Mike had contingent of Secret Service agents with him. We’re they close to being “killed” — John_from small town NH (@JDem526) May 14, 2024

Only because that's what it is.

What a drama queen pic.twitter.com/AT6AYZQj0I — Elon's Musk (@andItoldyaso) May 14, 2024

HAHAHA. We like the Reno 911 gif for this fictional story from Stiegler as well.





No one is ever going to believe this fiction. But as we said at the beginning, that won't stop the left from pushing it.

Why is this coming out now? This is such a big deal, wouldn't it have made the news right away that day? In what way was his life in danger? By whom, when and how? What exactly happened? Who were the witnesses? Is there video?



I hate shoddy journalism. https://t.co/Lscy9n2RMD — Suzanne - Official SOAR 🇺🇸❤️🙏🏻 (@Lapleopards) May 15, 2024

Ahhh, there's the question. Why now?

Well, putting aside that Stephanopoulos has a book to sell, obviously it is coming out now because there is an election coming up and the Democrats' current candidate against Trump can't spell 'cat' if you spot him the C and the T.

That's why this is coming out now.

It's not that the left and the media think you are stupid. They do. But more importantly, it's that they need you to be stupid. That's the only way any of their narratives ever work.

Here at Twitchy, we tend to prefer it when people -- like our readers -- are a lot smarter than that.