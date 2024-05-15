She Still Can't Get Over 2016, Either: Hillary Clinton 'Can't Get Over' Trump's Offer to Oil CEOs

Hillary Clinton pops up on occasion to remind us she's still a thing (in her own mind, at least) and why voters soundly rejected her in 2016.

The woman who still thinks Russia stole the election for Trump also can't 'get over' Trump trying to cut a deal with oil executives, but X users had no problem setting her straight.

I'm still not over Trump promising fossil fuel CEOs that he'll reverse Biden's climate action in return for $1 billion.



It's a bribe so outrageous it nearly defies belief—which is why he's paid so little political cost for these moves in the past.



Can we change that dynamic? pic.twitter.com/sz12CLtlhe — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 14, 2024

Oh, get over it.

You are still not over a lot of stuff. You should get some help with that. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 14, 2024

She should.

He'll drill drill drill whether they support him or not.



Are you really so stupid that you think Trump only supports American oil production if he is "bribed"? This isn't the Clinton White House. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) May 14, 2024

Thank goodness it's not the Clinton White House.

You’re still not over 2016 — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 14, 2024

No, she's not. And she never will be.

Climate Change is a hoax and you belong in prison. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) May 15, 2024

Yep.

Hati would like to have a word with you whenever you're done updating your hit list... pic.twitter.com/Eg2a0RCmUP — WarDaddy (@SonsOfChesty) May 14, 2024

Yes, Haiti is on the phone.

Yes, how is not using taxpayer money to pay off student loans also not a bribe for votes?

It is.

He could promise to forgive student loans instead. — Bruiserlady 🇺🇸🗽 (@freedomjob1) May 15, 2024

And that would be okay.

Green energy is a scam, like everything the Demonrats do. — Hank Rearden (@hkrearden) May 15, 2024

Yes it is a scam.

Dear California,



You know that $6 a gallon gas you have right now?



Choose your fighter. https://t.co/9Kjbptytml — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) May 15, 2024

Choose wisely.

Nailed it.

I’m still not over you deleting tens of thousands of Emails, smashing & bleach bitting phones, your husbands portrait hanging in Epstein’s home, the growing list of those Arkansided, your sale of Uranium to Russia, you’re involvement in & dismissal of Benghazi, https://t.co/Pcyiv2ktZ9 — UltraMAGA 𝕏 Herman Michael™ ✪ (@H_Michael411) May 15, 2024

Remember all those things she did? We do.

This tweet, like all of Hillary's other tweets, could have stopped at the word "Trump." https://t.co/DDk2en6LNc — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 15, 2024

He lives in so many heads rent-free.

Cool. This makes me support him more. https://t.co/dwnpHXpbUY — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 15, 2024

Yeah, it kinda does.

Hillary Clinton is extremely unlikable and dishonest, which is why she lost the 2016 election.



The Democrat Party is owned by the radical climate change industry.



Just look at how Biden has spent the last 3 and half years destroying our domestic energy sector to appease them. https://t.co/W4OUrYn8qL pic.twitter.com/YUFULaiQNB — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) May 14, 2024

No lies detected.

'Not over Trump' will be the epitaph on Clinton's tombstone.