Congressional COKE? Cocaine Found at Capitol and X BLOWs Up With Jokes That Will CRACK You Up

It's happened again. The Capitol Police found cocaine where our nation's leaders conduct the business of the nation.

This is the second time this particular dust-up has occurred since 'decency' was on the ballot and Joe Biden entered the White House … which is where cocaine was found in July of last year.

JUST IN: Investigation underway after bag with cocaine residue found on the floor inside United States Capitol Police (USCP) headquarters — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 15, 2024

Between clumsy cokeheads, gay porn videos being filmed in the congressional meeting rooms, and partially-dressed trans activists showing off their artificial 'assets' on the White House lawn, we're certainly glad the adults are back in charge.

SO MANY jokes come to mind. 😂 https://t.co/FrUBeCEAcf — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 15, 2024

This is just too easy, but we're certainly not going to get in the way of Twitter/X users having a good time.

Totally gonna solve this right after the white house coke, and the scotus leak. Sure. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) May 16, 2024

We're pretty sure they'd have gotten to the bottom of all these quickly if they could implicate a Republican.

We're not expecting much in this case either.

LOL imagine thinking this couldn’t be literally anyone’s in that God forsaken hall of debauchery https://t.co/9gJbCyNJv5 — Jennifer Zilla (@jennifer_zilla) May 16, 2024

It's true. The Capitol Police said the nose candy was found in a 'highly trafficked' area of the Capitol on a floor of their own headquarters used for storing furniture and supplies. The area is visited often by contractors and employees and is near the Prisoner Processing, Crime Scene, Intel and Reports Processing offices.

Twitter/X users had other theories, of course.

You knew it was coming. LOL.

Here we go again.



Cocaine has been found at the capitol. AGAIN.



WHERE'S HUNTER?pic.twitter.com/qe4QUmxZ9l — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 16, 2024

There is obviously no evidence that Hunter Biden was the powder perp, but the jokes practically write themselves.

Hey, he's the smartest man he knows.

Gonna be real difficult to figure out whose drugs these are pic.twitter.com/VZhds3sQf0 — Reality Exists 🇺🇸 (@TheRealistMind) May 15, 2024

Bwahaha!

Okay, we laughed out loud on that one. He wants to buy '2 cracks'. We're dead.

Snort laugh … without the lines of coke, of course.

Live look at Hunter pic.twitter.com/n68f4ddLR3 — Joe Pop (@JoePops_) May 15, 2024

HAHA!

That is disturbing … and funny.

Hunter did visit the Capitol recently, now that you mention it.

Biden prepping for that debate pic.twitter.com/CewPV2gXkY — Baked Turbo Flash (@BakedTurboFlash) May 15, 2024

Now there's a mental image … White House staff getting President Biden hopped up on speedball to carry him through the debates with Trump.

So how much Adderall or Cocaine will they have to pump into pudding brains for the debate? pic.twitter.com/YRhhSKpb85 — Not a dumb blonde👩🏻‍🦳 (@BlondeMAGAinNJ) May 15, 2024

Let's be honest, the debates between Biden and Trump are sure to be exciting enough without including illicit drugs into the mix.

One thing is sure: We could use a change of leadership in the nation's capital. It can't be any worse.