Congressional COKE? Cocaine Found at Capitol and X BLOWs Up With Jokes That Will CRACK You Up

It's happened again. The Capitol Police found cocaine where our nation's leaders conduct the business of the nation.
This is the second time this particular dust-up has occurred since 'decency' was on the ballot and Joe Biden entered the White House … which is where cocaine was found in July of last year.
JUST IN: Investigation underway after bag with cocaine residue found on the floor inside United States Capitol Police (USCP) headquarters— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 15, 2024
Between clumsy cokeheads, gay porn videos being filmed in the congressional meeting rooms, and partially-dressed trans activists showing off their artificial 'assets' on the White House lawn, we're certainly glad the adults are back in charge.
SO MANY jokes come to mind. 😂 https://t.co/FrUBeCEAcf— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 15, 2024
This is just too easy, but we're certainly not going to get in the way of Twitter/X users having a good time.
Totally gonna solve this right after the white house coke, and the scotus leak. Sure.— Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) May 16, 2024
We're pretty sure they'd have gotten to the bottom of all these quickly if they could implicate a Republican.
We're not expecting much in this case either.
LOL imagine thinking this couldn’t be literally anyone’s in that God forsaken hall of debauchery https://t.co/9gJbCyNJv5— Jennifer Zilla (@jennifer_zilla) May 16, 2024
It's true. The Capitol Police said the nose candy was found in a 'highly trafficked' area of the Capitol on a floor of their own headquarters used for storing furniture and supplies. The area is visited often by contractors and employees and is near the Prisoner Processing, Crime Scene, Intel and Reports Processing offices.
Twitter/X users had other theories, of course.
May 15, 2024
You knew it was coming. LOL.
Here we go again.— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 16, 2024
Cocaine has been found at the capitol. AGAIN.
WHERE'S HUNTER?pic.twitter.com/qe4QUmxZ9l
There is obviously no evidence that Hunter Biden was the powder perp, but the jokes practically write themselves.
May 15, 2024
Hey, he's the smartest man he knows.
Gonna be real difficult to figure out whose drugs these are pic.twitter.com/VZhds3sQf0— Reality Exists 🇺🇸 (@TheRealistMind) May 15, 2024
Bwahaha!
May 16, 2024
Okay, we laughed out loud on that one. He wants to buy '2 cracks'. We're dead.
May 16, 2024
Snort laugh … without the lines of coke, of course.
Live look at Hunter pic.twitter.com/n68f4ddLR3— Joe Pop (@JoePops_) May 15, 2024
HAHA!
https://t.co/R2SqJI3lXG pic.twitter.com/EsbC6iy1wZ— The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) May 15, 2024
That is disturbing … and funny.
https://t.co/P1lbrP0IA1 pic.twitter.com/InZaEl8cLf— Tandy (@dantypo) May 16, 2024
Hunter did visit the Capitol recently, now that you mention it.
Biden prepping for that debate pic.twitter.com/CewPV2gXkY— Baked Turbo Flash (@BakedTurboFlash) May 15, 2024
Now there's a mental image … White House staff getting President Biden hopped up on speedball to carry him through the debates with Trump.
So how much Adderall or Cocaine will they have to pump into pudding brains for the debate? pic.twitter.com/YRhhSKpb85— Not a dumb blonde👩🏻🦳 (@BlondeMAGAinNJ) May 15, 2024
Let's be honest, the debates between Biden and Trump are sure to be exciting enough without including illicit drugs into the mix.
One thing is sure: We could use a change of leadership in the nation's capital. It can't be any worse.
