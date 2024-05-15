Report: Biden Plans Executive Order to Limit Border Crossings to 4,000 a Day

President Joe Biden's poll numbers are so bad that he's challenging Donald Trump to a debate, under his own rules. The Biden camp is obviously desperate, but the New York Post says that Biden is planning an executive order to limit crossings at the border. Wait, we thought he needed Congress to give him the authority to close down the border? That's why he wanted so badly to pass that bipartisan aid package to Ukraine that threw a couple of bucks at our own border. But suddenly he can issue executive orders, like all the ones Trump had issued and were working that he voided on his first day in office?

Biden plans executive order to shut down border once crossings reach 4,000 per day https://t.co/0y5iyEBoXn pic.twitter.com/iTWaHyGD1K — New York Post (@nypost) May 15, 2024

Josh Christenson and Jennie Taer report:

President Biden is planning executive action that would allow him to shut down the US-Mexico border once the number of migrant crossings reaches 4,000 per day, a source close to the White House told The Post Wednesday. The order would match a provision in the bipartisan border bill that failed to pass the Senate in February, which gave the president authority to expel migrants when border crossings reached the same daily average. The legislative proposal would have given the homeland security secretary discretionary authority to carry out removals — but would have made deportations mandatory when illegal entries surpassed 5,000 per day over a one-week period.

So it's the same provision that would have let in 1.8 million illegal immigrants a year? The Border Patrol reported more than 300,000 encounters in December alone.

We're not buying it.

This is what panic looks like — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 15, 2024

Too late. What's he going to do about the 7 million who crashed the border over the past few years? He welcomed an invasion of military age men. Treason. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) May 15, 2024

Oh so Biden did have the executive power all along to close the border but he lied and said he didn't. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) May 15, 2024

Wait a second, Biden said again and again he didn't have the power to take action on the Border without Congress. — Ernesto Ronin (@Ronin1021) May 15, 2024

Why the arbitrary threshold? It should be shut down now. — Rudolph Troha 🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈 (@RudolphTroha) May 15, 2024

Is it just us, or does 4,000 a day still seem like a whole lot?

Why not 0 per day? — Donald DiCicco (@DonaldDiCicco) May 15, 2024

So he lied about not being able to do anything, and will still allow 4,000 per day? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 15, 2024

So he has the authority to close the border, and has been lying. Got it. — AuthoritarianPigs (@TacticHack) May 15, 2024

Nobody in Congress can do math, but it’s nearly 1.5M/year… — C. Steele (@ChuckSteeleSr) May 15, 2024

1.5 million illegals a year before taking any action then? And closing border crossings doesn't mean shutting down illegal immigration. This is nothing. — Mike Honeycutt (@Mike_Honeycut) May 15, 2024

Still a tremendous amount of people. Poll numbers that bad, eh? — robmillertime (@robmillertime) May 15, 2024

The desperation. Too late Brandon. — Felt Football (@FeltFootball) May 15, 2024

So 3,999 criminal aliens per day is fine. — Speak Truth & Raise Hell (@SpeakTruthAndRH) May 15, 2024

That's 1,460,000/year. That's not a closed border. If he gets re-elected, that's another 5,840,000 immigrants. How is that a good thing? — Ruthann (@rjkretser) May 15, 2024

Imagine creating a crisis, then pretending you care about fixing it with half measures when an election comes around. — Keez Nuts (@KeezNuts) May 15, 2024

Name anything Biden has done this term to stem the flow of illegal immigration. Just one thing.

Voters don't want 4,000 illegal immigrants a day.

