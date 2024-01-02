Border Patrol Reports More Than 300,000 Encounters in December

A couple of weeks ago, Fox News' Bill Melugin said Border Patrol sources said they'd encountered more than 12,600 migrants in one 24-hour period, a new record. It looked as though December was going to set a new record for illegal immigrant encounters, with the previous record being set in September with 269,735.

Not surprisingly, that record was smashed.

Migrant encounters at the southern border over the last four Decembers. (3 Biden, 1 Trump).



December 2023: 302,000+



December 2022: 252,315



December 2021: 179,253



December 2020: 73,994 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 2, 2024

We doubt the Twitchy readership is voting for Joe Biden this year, but can you imagine those numbers over another four years? More than 300,000 migrants in one month. How many evaded the Border Patrol and crossed illegally?

Migrant encounters are now over four times what they were under Trump.



Imagine how many illegals are getting through undetected. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 2, 2024

The numbers don't lie. Now how can we reverse this entirely? And can we back a candidate willing to do so? — Slim Wiggy🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) January 2, 2024

Trump can't really take much credit for the 2020 one because of the scamdemic. — Ben Kew 🏌️‍♂️ (@ben_kew) January 2, 2024

His December numbers were higher in 2020 than any other year of his presidency — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 2, 2024

When will they see that this is an invasion? — BrownEyeGirl🇺🇸 (@BrownEyeGirl_45) January 2, 2024

A good size city in one month. — Archibald “ Shoebooty “ Bunker (@meathead13234) January 2, 2024

Don’t worry it must be just a coincidence. Definitely not planned. — Mookie Smith (@CowsGoMOOkie) January 2, 2024

This should be criminal. — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurMorganTX) January 2, 2024

This alone should be reason enough to impeach Biden. Biden's Justice Department sued Texas when the state put floating barriers in the Rio Grand to discourage crossings. Now it's threatening to sue Texas if it passes "extreme right-wing" legislation that would allow Texas authorities to arrest and deport anyone who crossed into Texas illegally.

They enacted emergency, crisis measures over a virus.



This— crickets.



pic.twitter.com/BpVXTb4TLN — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 29, 2023

This could be ended with a one page bill suspending asylum protections and authorizing immediate deportations.



But that won’t be done because this is all intentional. https://t.co/U4bkeW3BDh — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 29, 2023

It's so obvious at this point. Of course, it's intentional.

