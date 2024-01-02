Politico: Republicans Pounce on Harvard President's Resignation
Border Patrol Reports More Than 300,000 Encounters in December

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on January 02, 2024
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

A couple of weeks ago, Fox News' Bill Melugin said Border Patrol sources said they'd encountered more than 12,600 migrants in one 24-hour period, a new record. It looked as though December was going to set a new record for illegal immigrant encounters, with the previous record being set in September with 269,735.

Not surprisingly, that record was smashed.

We doubt the Twitchy readership is voting for Joe Biden this year, but can you imagine those numbers over another four years? More than 300,000 migrants in one month. How many evaded the Border Patrol and crossed illegally?

This alone should be reason enough to impeach Biden. Biden's Justice Department sued Texas when the state put floating barriers in the Rio Grand to discourage crossings. Now it's threatening to sue Texas if it passes "extreme right-wing" legislation that would allow Texas authorities to arrest and deport anyone who crossed into Texas illegally.

It's so obvious at this point. Of course, it's intentional.

***

