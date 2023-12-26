Border Patrol on Track to Break Record for Most Migrant Encounters in December

Last week, Fox News' Bill Melugin said Border Patrol sources said they'd encountered more than 12,600 migrants in one 24-hour period, a new record. This December, more than 250,000 have crossed the border, on track to break September's record of 269,735.

BREAKING: CBP reports 242,418 migrant encounters at the southern border in November, the highest November ever recorded & the third highest month of Biden’s presidency.

Border Patrol arrested 17 people on the FBI’s terror watchlist at the southern border in November as well. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 22, 2023





#BREAKING CBP sources confirm migrant encounters have surpassed 250k for the month of December—On pace to break the previous record set in September of 269,735.



The majority, 66k+ have entered through Arizona’s Tucson sector (Lukeville) this month—While 60k+ entered through… pic.twitter.com/0lDpvPy3PN — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) December 26, 2023

The majority, 66k+ have entered through Arizona’s Tucson sector (Lukeville) this month—While 60k+ entered through Texas in the Del Rio sector (Eagle Pass). Video from Lukeville last week:

Last week, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, announced via executive order that she was deploying the Arizona National Guard to the border and requested reimbursement from the Biden administration.

"I want to be very clear. Our borders are not open." @SecMayorkas



"The president has done more to secure the border and to deal with this issue of immigration than anybody else." @PressSec



THIS IS TREASON AND IMPEACHMENT CAN'T COME SOON ENOUGH! pic.twitter.com/4Kx5F2VN3x — E 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) December 26, 2023

And nothing is being done about it. What a shame. — Douglas Hinrichs (@douglashinrichs) December 26, 2023

Wait until the warmer months. Will be higher. — Gwilym McGrew (@GwilymMcGrew) December 26, 2023

@PressSec says Joe is taking this seriously. Does it look like Joe is taking this seriously? — StOrMyNiGhT (@StOrMyN22133081) December 26, 2023

I don’t understand what we’re doing. — David Curry (@david_curry) December 26, 2023

They process them all as asylum cases and give them cell phones and a court date: a Columbian woman recently released into the U.S. was given an ICE check-in date in New York City in 2031.

This is absolutely criminal at this point. Make it stop! When good men do nothing, the world falls into chaos. — TonyV (@TonyVOriginal1) December 26, 2023

It's obviously being done on purpose. Show us any evidence that the Biden administration is trying to control this.

Biden surrenders at America's southern border. This administration must go. — John Anderson (@JohnAnd10296409) December 26, 2023

Count how many families you see? Then try to tell me that these are really asylum seekers. — PattCommunicate (@MARKPATT13) December 26, 2023

A military-aged man seeking asylum would bring his family with him.

Look at all the families escaping persecution — Jeff (@js51981) December 26, 2023





Next stop, Delta premier-class flight to anywhere they’d like to go. — Tim Monson (@timothymonson) December 26, 2023

Here's food and shelter … just make sure to check in with your court date that's eight years away.

At this rate, we're at 3,000,000 per year. If you don't like high rent, rising prices for groceries and waiting 6 months to see a doctor, it's about to get a lot worse. — John's Long Moustache 🇺🇸 (@riflecase) December 26, 2023

That’s a lot of gardners and toilet cleaners. Nancy Pelosi must be happy. — MariatheAssayer (@MariaViale5) December 26, 2023

They are headed to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, New York and all other sanctuary safe cities that give them hand outs and no arrest. — Aunt (@auntpumpkin) December 26, 2023

Why is Biden trafficking all these military aged illegal foreign national men into the country? — Victor Castillo (@VictorC65203263) December 26, 2023

A recent video of mostly Chinese illegal immigrants showed them all standing at "parade rest." But we're sure that's nothing to worry about.

If Biden wins in 2024 this will go on for another four years.

