Border Patrol on Track to Break Record for Most Migrant Encounters in December

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 26, 2023
AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File

Last week, Fox News' Bill Melugin said Border Patrol sources said they'd encountered more than 12,600 migrants in one 24-hour period, a new record. This December, more than 250,000 have crossed the border, on track to break September's record of 269,735.

The majority, 66k+ have entered through Arizona’s Tucson sector (Lukeville) this month—While 60k+ entered through Texas in the Del Rio sector (Eagle Pass).

Video from Lukeville last week:

Last week, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, announced via executive order that she was deploying the Arizona National Guard to the border and requested reimbursement from the Biden administration.

They process them all as asylum cases and give them cell phones and a court date: a Columbian woman recently released into the U.S. was given an ICE check-in date in New York City in 2031.

It's obviously being done on purpose. Show us any evidence that the Biden administration is trying to control this.

A military-aged man seeking asylum would bring his family with him. 


Here's food and shelter … just make sure to check in with your court date that's eight years away.

A recent video of mostly Chinese illegal immigrants showed them all standing at "parade rest." But we're sure that's nothing to worry about.

If Biden wins in 2024 this will go on for another four years.

***

