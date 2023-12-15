The Biden Administration Has Failed Us on the Border Says... Dem Arizona Governor Katie Hobbes

When we discuss the US/Mexico border the conversation normally revolves around the border between Texas and Mexico, where television networks like Fox News have reporters stationed on a seemingly permanent basis so that we can see a flood of migrants and illegal immigrants crossing into the United States in real time. In all of the hubbub over the Texas border, though, it's easy to forget that the US abuts Mexico in other states as well... and the problems have been getting extreme in those states too. How extreme? So extreme that a Democratic governor has been forced to deploy the National Guard and condemn the lack of action being taken by the Biden administration, that's how extreme.

NEW: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D), announces via executive order that she is deploying the AZ National Guard to the AZ border, saying “the federal government is refusing to do its job to secure our border.” She adds that Biden admin hasn’t responded to her reimbursement request. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 15, 2023

This comes only a few weeks after Hobbs had rejected calls to send the Arizona National Guard to the Arizona/Mexico border, saying at the time that 'We need the federal government to step up and do its job and secure our border', but apparently the Feds didn't come through on their end so Hobbs is making moves on her own.

Katie Hobbs is going to get a visit from Biden’s FBI now.



Just wait. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 15, 2023

You know your federal government is worthless when Katie Hobbs makes them look this weak. — Tony Bennett (@TonyBennettMI) December 15, 2023

I thought when Republican governors did this it was fascist xenophobia — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 15, 2023

Well it's different then, because they're Republicans and Republicans are just automatically assumed to be xenophobic in everything they do, right?

Blatant racism on full display. I didn’t make the rules. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 15, 2023

NEW: Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) is a white supremacist. — Robert L. Peters (not the real fake Joe Biden) (@BillySullivan7) December 15, 2023

Democrats are trying to save face and appear to do what should have been done years ago. — S.D.G 🇺🇸 (@SDG803) December 15, 2023

Well there is a big election coming up but it seems unlikely that the Biden administration asked or even okayed Hobbs's decision to call them out for being useless under the circumstances. So either Hobbs is going rogue for her own electoral safety or else she's yet another Democratic Party elected official signaling hard that perhaps Biden should reconsider this whole 're-election' thing he's got going on.

Be funny if DOJ investigates her "election victory" over this. https://t.co/tk8CdQEjIH — UltiMatt (@mattkg) December 15, 2023

When even Democrat governors say that Biden has done a horrible job on the border lmao https://t.co/acLfumCzmF — Jacob Walters (@JacobWalters39) December 15, 2023

Democrats are on the losing side of this issue. https://t.co/I6OBTpss4A — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 15, 2023

And they more and more seem to be realizing it, yes, be it Katie Hobbes or Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman going out there to support finding bipartisan consensus on the border issue with 'reasonable border talks'.

Noe one's saying this isn't a tricky nut to crack, particularly for Democrats whose party has hung its hat on largely being the party of open borders for years now, but anyone who's been paying attention for any length of time has been aware that at some point something was going to have to give. We'll see how this goes as it continues to evolve, but for now we can likely all agree that any progress made on securing our border is for the better, regardless of what side of the aisle the person making progress is on. Let's hope she keeps it up long term though, and this isn't just a small flash in the pan to get quick attention.

