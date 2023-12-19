CBP Says There Were More Than 12,600 Migrants Encountered Monday

On Monday night, we posted a video of a massive number of illegal immigrants in Eagle Pass waiting to be processed. Fox News' Bill Melugin says that according to Border Patrol sources, more than 12,600 migrants were encountered in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever single-day total.
BREAKING: Per CBP sources, there were more than 12,600 migrants encountered at the southern border in the last 24 hours, the highest single day total ever recorded. The true number is *significantly* higher because there are thousands still waiting to be processed in Eagle Pass…— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023
The official numbers yesterday include over 11,000 Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal immigrants and more than 1,600 migrants encountered at CBP ports of entry.
This breaks the record of 12,000 encounters that was set just two weeks ago.
It doesn't include the thousands waiting to be processed at Eagle Pass? You mean this Eagle Pass?
BREAKING: Video from a contact on the ground in Eagle Pass, TX right now shows a mass of thousands of migrants waiting to be processed by Border Patrol after they crossed illegally today. I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this. pic.twitter.com/JPNYY7sPxI— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023
NEW: Union Pacific is responding to the Biden administration’s decision to shut down two international railway bridges in Eagle Pass and El Paso in order to redirect CBP personnel to help Border Patrol process large groups of illegal immigrants. Not happy.https://t.co/7UCVPtpNDi— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023
Impeach Mayorkas.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 19, 2023
Just do it already.
How is it that the crisis at the border is still even in question at this point?— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 19, 2023
There are thousands of hours of video.
Millions have entered illegally.
Denying this is happening is Flat Earther level ignorance.
They're also given cell phones, chargers, gift cards and plane tickets to wherever they want, and we're paying for it.— JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) December 19, 2023
Meanwhile we're focusing on Ukraine and Israel.
Impeachment is no longer enough.
This is treason and everyone in the Biden Admin needs to be charged with it.
Mayorkas and Biden should be impeached and convicted before the end of the year.— Albert Latham (@albert1776) December 19, 2023
We’ve advanced from crisis to disaster— Southern Dom Sense (@SouthrnDomSense) December 19, 2023
This is unsustainable. Good grief.— Melissa (@MelissaUSAIs1) December 19, 2023
We're going to spend a lot of money deporting these people in 2025.— Outcome Thinking (@outcomethinking) December 19, 2023
It'll be worth it.
Ever single day is the “highest single day record”— Sarasota Freedom (@dontdemdownsrq) December 19, 2023
And they were released into the interior after being encountered.— Desmano Jose Lewis (@combat_medic) December 19, 2023
They were given cell phones and released so they could check in on their court dates as far out as 2035.
Meanwhile, these are the ones who were "encountered." Imagine how many more there actually were.
