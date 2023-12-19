CBP Says There Were More Than 12,600 Migrants Encountered Monday

On Monday night, we posted a video of a massive number of illegal immigrants in Eagle Pass waiting to be processed. Fox News' Bill Melugin says that according to Border Patrol sources, more than 12,600 migrants were encountered in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever single-day total.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Per CBP sources, there were more than 12,600 migrants encountered at the southern border in the last 24 hours, the highest single day total ever recorded. The true number is *significantly* higher because there are thousands still waiting to be processed in Eagle Pass… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023

BREAKING: Per CBP sources, there were more than 12,600 migrants encountered at the southern border in the last 24 hours, the highest single day total ever recorded. The true number is *significantly* higher because there are thousands still waiting to be processed in Eagle Pass and they do not count in the numbers until they are put into the computers. The official numbers yesterday include over 11,000 Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal immigrants and more than 1,600 migrants encountered at CBP ports of entry. This breaks the record of 12,000 encounters that was set just two weeks ago.

It doesn't include the thousands waiting to be processed at Eagle Pass? You mean this Eagle Pass?

BREAKING: Video from a contact on the ground in Eagle Pass, TX right now shows a mass of thousands of migrants waiting to be processed by Border Patrol after they crossed illegally today. I’ve spent hundreds of days there over the last 2+ years and I’ve never seen it like this. pic.twitter.com/JPNYY7sPxI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023

NEW: Union Pacific is responding to the Biden administration’s decision to shut down two international railway bridges in Eagle Pass and El Paso in order to redirect CBP personnel to help Border Patrol process large groups of illegal immigrants. Not happy.https://t.co/7UCVPtpNDi — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 19, 2023

Impeach Mayorkas. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 19, 2023

Just do it already.

How is it that the crisis at the border is still even in question at this point?



There are thousands of hours of video.

Millions have entered illegally.



Denying this is happening is Flat Earther level ignorance. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) December 19, 2023

They're also given cell phones, chargers, gift cards and plane tickets to wherever they want, and we're paying for it.



Meanwhile we're focusing on Ukraine and Israel.



Impeachment is no longer enough.



This is treason and everyone in the Biden Admin needs to be charged with it. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) December 19, 2023

Mayorkas and Biden should be impeached and convicted before the end of the year. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) December 19, 2023

We’ve advanced from crisis to disaster — Southern Dom Sense (@SouthrnDomSense) December 19, 2023

This is unsustainable. Good grief. — Melissa (@MelissaUSAIs1) December 19, 2023

Advertisement

We're going to spend a lot of money deporting these people in 2025.



It'll be worth it. — Outcome Thinking (@outcomethinking) December 19, 2023

Ever single day is the “highest single day record” — Sarasota Freedom (@dontdemdownsrq) December 19, 2023

And they were released into the interior after being encountered. — Desmano Jose Lewis (@combat_medic) December 19, 2023

They were given cell phones and released so they could check in on their court dates as far out as 2035.

Meanwhile, these are the ones who were "encountered." Imagine how many more there actually were.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!



