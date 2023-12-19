'Have You Met a Six-Year-Old?' Journalist Declares Children Know They're Trans
CBP Says There Were More Than 12,600 Migrants Encountered Monday

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on December 19, 2023
AP Photo/Eric Gay

On Monday night, we posted a video of a massive number of illegal immigrants in Eagle Pass waiting to be processed. Fox News' Bill Melugin says that according to Border Patrol sources, more than 12,600 migrants were encountered in the last 24 hours, the highest-ever single-day total.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Per CBP sources, there were more than 12,600 migrants encountered at the southern border in the last 24 hours, the highest single day total ever recorded. The true number is *significantly* higher because there are thousands still waiting to be processed in Eagle Pass and they do not count in the numbers until they are put into the computers. 

The official numbers yesterday include over 11,000 Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal immigrants and more than 1,600 migrants encountered at CBP ports of entry.

This breaks the record of 12,000 encounters that was set just two weeks ago.

It doesn't include the thousands waiting to be processed at Eagle Pass? You mean this Eagle Pass?

Advertisement

Just do it already.

Advertisement

They were given cell phones and released so they could check in on their court dates as far out as 2035.

Meanwhile, these are the ones who were "encountered." Imagine how many more there actually were.

***

